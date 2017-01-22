Doon or die

The small hill state of Uttarakhand may not resonate much politically in the national sphere. However, the coming assembly elections in the state are a high stake battle for the Congress and the BJP. Among the five states that are going to the polls, only Uttarakhand offers a direct fight between the Hand and the Lotus. The poll is slated for February 15.

Uttarakhand has seen neck and neck fights between the Congress and the BJP for the 70-seat assembly. The fight escalated in the recent past. It began with Congress rebels, led by former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, joining the BJP. Then, the Narendra Modi government imposed president’s rule in the state. The stalemate ended with the Congress’s Harish Rawat making a comeback as chief minister. Against this backdrop, the BJP is looking to reclaim pride and the Congress hopes for a victory as it intensifies its battle with Modi.

When Modi landed in Dehradun recently to address the BJP’s parivartan rally, the BJP and the Congress were watching the turnout closely. Happily for the BJP, the Parade Ground was filled to the brim. Modi remarked in his speech that while his rally during the Lok Sabha campaign had seen a sizeable turnout, it was far better this time.

“The people of Uttarakhand have seen the performance of the Modi government. They are bound to compare that with the corruption in the Harish Rawat government,” said Uttarakhand BJP spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan.

Modi is the BJP’s poll mascot in the state, with the party having decided not to project a chief minister candidate. The BJP has four former chief ministers in its fold—B.C. Khanduri, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank and Bahuguna. But, it is not in a position to field any of them as chief minister. This is primarily to keep infighting at bay and also realising that none of them have Rawat’s appeal.

On the other hand, for the Congress, Rawat is clearly the face to go with. The party recognises his mass appeal and his reputation as a leader who has worked his way up. The Congress has now got election strategist Prashant Kishor to fine-tune the campaign. Rawat called him ”Chyawanprash” (health booster), and said, “Badthi umar mein in tonicon ka sahara lena padta hai [You need the help of such tonics as you grow old]”.

However, Rawat is increasingly being seen as dictatorial, and, so, faces opposition from within the state unit. He is also saddled with anti-incumbency, and is being attacked by the BJP for allegedly promoting corruption. In public meetings, senior BJP leaders have played the video of the alleged sting operation against Rawat. He is purportedly shown trying to buy MLAs when his government faced a crisis of numbers.

However, Congress spokesman Surendra Kumar insisted that Rawat continues to be popular. “The BJP is making such allegations against him out of frustration and desperation,” he said.

Demonetisation and surgical strikes are recurrent themes in the BJP’s parivartan yatras. Both are being projected as Modi’s bold moves. It is felt that demonetisation has the people’s support, despite the inconvenience that they have faced. And, the surgical strikes will resonate in the state, which has a substantial representation in the armed forces.

Also, through the parivartan yatras, senior leaders have been emphasising that a BJP government in Dehradun could coordinate better with New Delhi, resulting in more development. “Uttarakhand will now be nurtured and developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if our party is voted to power,” BJP President Amit Shah said in Dehradun recently. This could influence voters who were peeved with several months of political instability in 2016.

Rawat, on the other hand, projects himself as a victim. He tells people that his elected government was removed by a ‘power hungry’ Centre. He has also talked about development work being stalled by the Modi government.

Rawat says at public meetings: “BJP ke saare balwan milkar kamjor mukhyamantri ko chit karna chahte hain [All the mighty BJP leaders are together trying to defeat a poor chief minister].” A prominent theme in his vikas sankalp yatra has been the pending list of demands to the Centre.

The BJP has countered him by asking him to show his own report card rather than blame the Centre. “The Congress should stop talking about the demands that their government may have made of the Centre,” said BJP leader Devendra Bhasin. “It is time to show the people Harish Rawat’s report card. All that he has achieved is promoting corruption.”

The temperature is dropping in the hills, but the electoral fight in Uttarakhand is definitely hotting up.