Unique Hindu code

Democracy is not easy to accomplish and practise. It requires a cultivated disposition, but also must accept multiple interests. We need to place Hinduism in this context and appreciate the fact that it lacks the binding glue to be a major player, over a long period in a large-scale democracy like ours. So, looked at from this angle, the political future of this country may not be adequately marshalled and navigated by Hindu activists.

The Hindu political right might nonetheless attempt to reset the path of the country’s democratic course, but they will continuously fall short of their stated goal. The nature and practice of Hinduism, even at the textual level, are far too complex to allow for neat categorisations.

In times of peace, religion is a vast and cumbersome heritage that cannot, in its entirety, be put to work for sectarian clashes. Contrarily, in disturbed times, or in times of conflict, only that part of this vast corpus is activated, which can be angularly positioned against some identified aspects of the religion of the antagonistic community; beef eating, for instance.

What needs to be noticed is that battling communities never use the entirety of their respective religions, and their associated practices, to charge them. Only those aspects that are hurtful to the other receive salience on such occasions. One got to see this in recent years in the Hindu-Sikh and Hindu-Muslim confrontations.

During turbulent times therefore, there is an overriding need for what may be called “boundary activation,” where the many layers and nuances, the many interpretations and observances, which characterise religion in normal times, are overlooked. As society gets cleaved into a “us versus them” format, all sectarian wars get a parlous but sharp, edgy religious expression, and this is more noticeable in the case of Hinduism.

There is a good reason for this. Fundamentalism does not fare well in Hindu India because no sect, and there are several, in this religion requires a communion, a jumah, or a sangat. In other words, Hindus can worship alone, and there is nothing two Hindus can do that one Hindu cannot. Not only can Hinduism be privatised, but one can also have one’s own preceptor, guru or idol. Kula devatas, as we all know, are worshipped by members of the family/clan and by no other.

Consequently, in order to commandeer Hindus into a unified, hostile mass, it will always need an enemy. Fundamentalism, as we can discern from the speeches of Ayatollah Khomeini, does not need an “other” to bind the faithful together. As a communion is not essential in Hinduism, it requires an enemy to bind its faithful into a cogent mass. This can only happen by rallying around a few, specific, idiosyncratically and deliberately selected aspects from the vast storehouse to attack the identified “other”. Take this “other” away, and Hindus splinter into a hundred communities. Hinduism is too parochial and fluid in nature to stay united, except in heightened, surcharged times.

Burning issue: There were violent protests against actor Shah Rukh Khan following allegations that he made critical remarks against Narendra Modi during the general election campaign in 2014. To commandeer Hindus into a unified, hostile mass, hindutva will always need an enemy, says Gupta | AFP

As ethnic clashes and communalism cannot be a permanent feature, no polity or economy can allow it to persist for too long. Hence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to address and align his people in the last general election around development and economic postulates. He did this despite the fact that many of his supporters were straining to take the communal route.

As the structural aspects of Hinduism are so very amorphous, it does not usually lend itself to a single precise definition. It is not surprising then that fundamentalism cannot evoke much participation. Since it is the congregation that generates unity and community tightness, Hinduism, by its very nature, is bound to feel this lack. Viewed as such, Hinduism appears to be a very peculiar religion. Multiple gods are worshipped and people tend to go their very different ways in their everyday lives.

In sum, hindutva can morph into an active political instrument but must overcome the basic constraints inherent in the religion itself that do not allow it to be easily used and harnessed for political manipulation over an extended period. Therefore, though there will be ethnic and sectarian philippics and unrest, these will be ephemeral and cannot endure. Lives, sadly, will be lost on such occasions, but no party can depend on Hinduism to fill out its sails perennially. It will have to step out of religious slogans and accept secular ones if it has to survive.

Gupta is distinguished professor and director, centre for public affairs and critical theory, Shiv Nadar University, Uttar Pradesh.