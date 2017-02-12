Not there, nor here

I AM A REFUGEE in the US. I came here a year ago, escaping the ongoing war in Yemen. I work for the International Organization for Migration. At the beginning of the war, I organised the first female bike race in Sana’a to protest fuel shortage and the siege. It was successful but I was criticised, for a woman cannot bike in Yemen even if she dresses properly.

My father died a few months ago in Yemen. My mother lives in a destroyed house there because of the bombing. She was planning to come to the US but now I don’t know if it is possible.

I am worried for my future. It is like being uncertain about everything, and feeling trapped—far from your family and your relatives, pushed out by a war from there, and pushed out by selfishness and hate from here. Where should I go? Maybe I will be in limbo, maybe not.

I trusted in the policy of the US; I always dreamt it to be a place where democracy is respected and valued. And now, what do I say?

After the first shock, I said to myself: I always stood up for justice and political activism in Yemen. I should do so here, too. I marched in Washington, DC. I went on TV simply as Bushra, as a refugee. Because I am this thing in America now. I don’t know if I am still a person, being a Muslim refugee from one of the seven banned countries.

AS TOLD TO LAURA SILVIA BATTAGLIA