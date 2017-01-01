There are glitches in UPI and USSD as of now

What steps are you taking to beef up online security?

We are strengthening our Computer Emergency Response Team by augmenting the number of staff and putting in place more advanced tools. And, we are collaborating with every global computer emergency response team to see whether there are any areas where pre-emptive action can be taken.

Are you working with banks and private players for digital transactions?

We are working with banks to streamline their technology. There also needs to be a legal framework for digital payments, which we are working on. We have just set up a committee for the legal framework. There are lot of technical glitches in UPI and USSD as of now. The new generation application that we expect to launch is going to be hitch-free. We are also trying to work with other technology providers to see how more USSD and NFC based technologies can be popularised, so that digital payments can be much simpler.

There are reports that the number of hacking attempts has gone up.

Some high-profile hacking attempts have happened. But, when we looked at the pattern in CERT-IN, there is nothing alarming. It is not as if there is a sudden spike.

Your ministry has made a lot of announcements to promote the cashless movement. What more are we going to see?

First, we launched a television channel [DigiShala] to provide content, which is now reaching about 2.5 crore people. Second, we have created a website where all the information regarding digital payments is being put up. Third, through the Common Service Centres, we have launched a massive programme to train people on cashless transactions—one million people have been trained so far. And, about 8,000 merchants have been enrolled into digital payments.