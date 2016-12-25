The write perspective

SUKANYA VENKATRAGHAVAN

Author of Dark Things

Dear daughter of this Earth,

I will not lie to you. You are not born yet and sometimes I wonder if you belong to this world, the way it is today. I fear for your heart, your body, your safety and your soul.

But this world is yours. Broken, bruised and burnt as it is. It belongs to you and you must repair and restore it. This dream of a place that will not foist burdens of borrowed identity on you, where you will be you, not someone’s daughter, sister or bride.

I dream of a gentle earth that welcomes its daughters, not drown them as soon as they are born. A joyful earth that rejoices in your life, the way you choose to shape it, without having to battle for it, for freedom is not a reward, it is your birthright.

A trusting earth where you will not be raped as spoils of war, flogged for choosing to love, murdered for speaking your mind. An equal earth where labels will be forgotten and you can love anyone you want, for the heart knows no gender, it only recognises the beauty of the soul.

This is the ever-continuing order of the world, the joys and the sorrows, the wars and wins, and I pledge to do everything I can while I live to make this earth your safe joyful place. So that when you do choose to arrive, it will be in a world that wants you, as you are, and invites you to build it further for future daughters.

KIRAN MANRAL

Author of The Reluctant Detective

Disclaimer: (I don’t have a daughter. I wish I had. I have a son. This is to the daughter I never had, the daughter I imagined I would have, someday)

As a child, it never really mattered to me that I was a girl. My father was unconcerned that I chose to live out my days running around the neighborhood dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, and bearing a skinned knee like a badge of honor. It was when he died, I was nine, and puberty struck at around the same time that I realised that the gender burden was not equal and I had, by virtue of birth, landed on the side that had it different. Very different. It was in the sudden, lascivious shift in the gaze of those around me. “Grow your hair long, like a girl.” I would protest by hacking at the hank with the kitchen scissors. Slowly, I learnt to be ‘feminine’, to be all the things that being ‘feminine’ implied. I learnt quickly how to walk down the street, my gaze down and my step hurried to avoid the elbows and the groping hands. I learnt that consent was presence. That being a girl, and a woman, meant I was prey.

To the daughter I never had, I leave you a world that does not treat women fairly.

But I also leave you the struggles of my generation to move beyond what defined them, and the waves of women before me, who fought greater struggles, for the right to vote, the right to education, the right to agency over their bodies, the right to birth control, the right to abortion, the right to equal pay. It is on their shoulders that your journey begins, and it is your duty to take this journey further.

JUDY BALAN

Author of Two Fates: The Story of my Divorce

I’d love a gender-bias-free—and really, all-bias-free—world for my daughter as much as the next person, but I suppose what I’d love even more is raising a daughter who doesn’t quit. Or ever apologise for who she is or isn’t. I’ve often been told (like every other woman I know) that I’m too much of something—too emotional, too animated, too finicky, too intense, too obsessive, too forthright. I even had one well-meaning aunt who was concerned that I made too many faces “for a girl.”

It took me many years, many kind people, and a mother who sincerely believed that everything about me was loveable, to accept that I was always going to have a busy face. And I was always going to be too much of something. And that I quite liked it that way. I’m a little embarrassed to say that it took me nearly three decades to stop pretending to enjoy things that I didn’t. And if I can get my daughter to be in touch with who she is, no matter what the world throws at her, I’d consider my job done.

I’ll close with a soppy Mom Anecdote: She was about three and we were at Hamley’s, shopping, when I found this entirely squishable, baby pink baby pig stuffed toy and instantly fell in love with it. My daughter —who was fascinated by guns and helicopters—showed no interest in stuffed toys, so I dangled the adorable piglet in front of her hoping she might change her mind. And she turned around, stroked her invisible beard and half-moon glasses and went “Mumma, if you want to play with the baby pig, you should play with the baby pig. I want to play with the remote helicopter, so I’ll play with the remote helicopter.” I hope she never lets anyone push that three-year-old around.

KRISHNA UDAYASANKAR

Author of The Aryavarta Chronicles

My daughters,

I wish for you a world that is different from mine, but also one a lot like it. The truth is, there are always obstacles, always barriers. Sometimes it may be about gender, but never forget, inequality takes many forms. It also never really goes away. So here is what I wish for you—strength to fight injustice wherever you see it, and confidence to live life on your terms and to know in your heart, always, that you are free and you are good.

Above all, I wish for you a heart of compassion, so that you remember those who have it worse than you, and you are there to stand up for them without judging them.

View yourself as only you can, with the eyes of your conscience and not the vision of the world. Find happiness, the kind that comes of your own making, independent of the world. Do not feel guilty or apologetic for being strong—strength is a vice only if you fail to use it to help. So when they tell you that it is a world of inequality and wrongs don’t just accept it, but fight it, even dispute it. Refuse to be wronged, claim your space and voice. Then use it to help others find their own.

I also wish for you my greatest, happiest lesson—that motherhood is defined not by your womb but by your heart; and that if you wish to be, you can be mother to all that exists for there is no limit to love. Or you can just be you. You can laugh loudly or softly, but I wish you laughter and love in all its forms.

Dearest daughters, I want to dream of a world that is whatever you want it to be. But that world is not mine to wish or hope for. It is for you to make.

SAEE KORANNE

Author of Crumbs

Dear Avanee,

I I was ten years old when I got my first period. As a young child, I quite enjoyed the Ganpati celebrations in my paternal grandparents’ home. I would accompany my father and grandfather to the local artisan’s shop to bring Ganpati home. Until I turned 10 and my grandmother suggested that I shouldn’t go because I was menstruating.

In the years to follow, and especially after you were born, I grew more inclined to female forms of energy and worship. These women, I treat as friends. Wise friends, who will offer advice and help. Women who sit in their temples and do their duty irrespective of the time of month—day after day. I don’t have to “bring” these goddesses home. But if I find myself talking to the male idols in the same shrine when I’m menstruating, I find that I have to reassure myself that I am doing no wrong.

Ganpati came back into my life when you felt so inclined and I couldn’t be happier to see your excitement and your pure, innocent sense of wonder about everything related to the festival. Every year, as you and I sit down to sculpt our idols, Avanee, I pray that you will never have to question yourself or reassure yourself the way I do. Faith transcends everything. You will always have access to a superpower, no matter what anyone tries to tell you. This may be a concept too difficult for you to understand at the moment—just like you don’t understand why you cry every year during Visarjan. But I hope the future brings you a time when you don’t have to understand. When it becomes a way of life. For everyone.

Love,

Amma

ROOPA PAI,

author of The Gita For Children

It is a fair conceit, and a common one, to wish for an ideal world for our children. A world in which justice and fairness rule, the good are rewarded and the evil punished and the sexes are equal. But the whole idea, the presumption that it is possible to change the hoary old world, with its old set ways of being and seeing, is, if not a touch megalomaniacal, at least a little foolish. Also, the ‘world’ is only an idea, and an abstract one at that; it is the people who live in it that actually determine how good or bad it is. And that is why, rather than imagining The World I Want To Leave My Daughter, I would focus on The Daughter I Want To Leave The World. What kind of child would I like to leave the world, then?

* A builder-upper of things (and people), rather than a breaker-downer, unless we are talking unfair ideas and practices.

* A patient and open-minded listener who is willing to hear two—or two hundred—sides of every argument before deciding to take a stand, and has the moral courage not to take one if none is entirely convincing.

* A compassionate and empathetic human being, who waits to hear the back story—and there is always a back story—before (if ever) passing judgment on people and situations.

* A woman comfortable in her skin, who revels in her femininity but does not take advantage of it.

* A creature who understands that she is but a cog in the wheels that turn the universe, but believes equally that she is mistress of her own destiny, particularly in the matter of her happiness.

* A mature, thoughtful adult who never stops being a child—playful, curious, joyful in the moment.