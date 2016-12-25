One-woman army

A few weeks back, we rescued two girls, aged 8 and 11, from prostitution,” remembers social activist Dr Sunitha Krishnan, whose organisation Prajwala, which means ‘eternal flame’, has been rescuing and rehabilitating victims of sexual abuse. “Both the children belonged to middle-class families and were sold for prostitution by their own mothers. I remember meeting them four days after we rescued them. The younger one held my hand and said: ‘I hope you will not make us do anything ganda (dirty). I am able to walk properly only now.’ I wondered how anybody could do anything like this to another human being, let alone their own children. Until my last breath, I will try to end this form of violation and I will make sure there are enough warriors who will continue the battle after I am gone.”

She writes about her experience of rescuing the victims in her blog `Sunitha Krishnan: Anti-Trafficking Crusader’. “More and more people need to be sensitised towards this issue,” she says. “Anyone can fall victim as there is no class or caste discrimination here.” A victim of gang rape herself, she co-founded Prajwala in 1996 with Brother Jose Vetticatil, a Catholic missionary who died in 2005. The journey began by converting a brothel in Hyderabad into a school for children of sex workers.

Krishnan received many accolades this year, both national and international, proving how her work has spread far and wide. She received the Padma Shri, Sathya Sai Global Excellence Award, the Tallberg Global Leadership Prize and the Franco-German Human Rights, Rule of Law Award, an award jointly instituted by the French and German government. “I think the most significant thing is that my own country has recognised my mission and my cause,” she says. “But the best reward is always when we see the smiles restored on the faces of the children and women we have rescued.”

Two shelters have been built in and around Hyderabad and a factory has been opened where skills like carpentry and welding are taught to the girls. Prajwala’s first task is to unite the victims with their families, but there are times when the families reject them and they return to Prajwala, which becomes their home. Many girls have been married as part of Prajwala’s experiments to ‘mainstream’ the victims.

When the girl goes out of her home without the training that Prajwala imparts, she once again falls prey to prostitution and sexual abuse. Many of the girls come to Prajwala with AIDS and other sexually-transmitted diseases. Prajwala takes care of the last rites of the victims who pass away. Even in their deaths, these girls have no respite as many funeral homes refuse to accept AIDS victims.

“The advocacy work we have done is path-breaking as we have been able to break the state of denial, both of state-and non-state partners, and force them to look at solutions and responses,” she says. “But there is still a long way to go before intention become concrete action, which essentially means that our mission is not going to end anytime soon.”

Sometimes she feels it is a never-ending cycle. For every girl that she rescues from sex trafficking, several more fall victim. Prajwala also works with the police and other state agents to fight commercial sexual exploitation. She teaches police personnel how to be sensitive to the victims and not shame them further. She has also trained judges for she believes that it is in the courtroom that all kinds of conspiracies take place. There is power and money backing the sex industry and sometimes, Krishnan feels she is battling this hydra-headed enemy single-handedly.

Does the government support her? “One has to push and force the government to take action; it doesn’t support us voluntarily,” she says. “Luckily, this particular mission has no gender restrictions. Not many men or women have done what we are doing. So, the challenges I face are more as a person doing something out of the ordinary and facing resistance from society and the organised criminal syndicate. The sad part is how the world will trivialise this mission like any other development work and not take it as a common mission to end slavery.”

She has also co-produced a film called Ente (Mine) on sex slavery with her husband, filmmaker Rajesh Touchriver. The Telugu version of the film titled Naa bangaaru talli won the national award. It also won several international awards, including at the Trinity International Film Festival and the Indonesian Film Festival, and was screened at various other international film festivals. “Filmmaking is not a hobby,” she says. “It is another weapon to strengthen my mission to end all forms of violence. My hobby is to read romantic novels.”

She says the most significant thing she has done this year has been assisting in the drafting of the comprehensive legislation to combat human trafficking. She feels this is going to be a game-changer in the years to come. She says it is her obstinate stubbornness and “persistence in the face of constant rejection” that have brought her so far.