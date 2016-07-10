Shooting Leo

The #Madeofgreat campaign rides on a strong consumer motivation of seeking excellence and self belief. Epitomised by the confluence of two global brands—Tata Motors and Lionel Messi—the advertisement was shot in Barcelona. Said Tata Motors spokesperson, “In terms of the execution, the brief to the team was to create content for six months in a shoot time of four hours! The entire team went through full four hours rehearsal with the producer, director and photographers, a day prior to the shoot. On the final day, every shot was boarded up and ticked off as the production tracked the progress. Everything was accounted for, including Messi’s soundbites, keeping in mind that he would need translations.”

Tata Motors partnered with Wizcraft International Entertainment to roll out its campaign with Messi. Said Sandeep Mehta, vice president, Wizcraft, “He [Messi] came across as a shy and extremely humble person. Somebody who never brags, unlike the superstars one meets. It was very evident that humility plays an important role in his life. The winners [of #Madeofgreat campaign] even got to tour the football stadium where they were told all about the team’s history.”

Said Tata Motors spokesperson, “The launch of Tiago marked the first product campaign with Messi. While the car itself offered a strong value proposition, the ad campaign helped reinforce the brand perception of a cool young car. The strong bookings and market response is good validation of our marketing strategy.” TIAGO has crossed the 23,000 bookings mark since its launch in April; the petrol-diesel sales ratio currently stand at 80:20.” Signing on a talented international football star doesn’t happen every day with Indian companies and there was a lot of speculation about the remuneration that Messi received for this two-year brand association. Said Tata Motors spokesperson, “The cost is in line with what international celebrities are paid globally.”