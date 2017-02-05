Road to Haridwar

It was widely believed that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat would launch his daughter, Anupama, into electoral politics from Haridwar Rural. Anupama, a secretary of the All India Mahila Congress, had been quite active in the area for the past year and a half, holding conventions and being by her father’s side whenever he visited the constituency.

However, in keeping with the ‘one family, one ticket’ norm that Rawat announced recently, under pressure from other ticket seekers, the chief minister himself will contest from the constituency, in addition to Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Rawat’s decision to contest from Haridwar Rural was also guided by the Congress’s desire to get a good haul in Haridwar district, which has 11 assembly segments.

Rawat’s candidature has made Haridwar Rural high profile and the Congress would hope that it has an impact on the other constituencies in the region, some of which have traditionally voted for the BJP. Moreover, Rawat is keen to convey to the voters of the Garhwal region that he is not partial towards Kumaon, where he comes from.

Rawat’s main rival is the BJP’s sitting MLA Swami Yatishvaranand, but the contest seems to be lopsided in the former’s favour. “None of the BJP’s candidates in the Haridwar region match up to Rawat,” said Virendra Tomar, who runs an ashram in Haridwar. “Modi may be the face of the BJP’s campaign, but what matters is who is on the ground here.”

The BJP had won the seat in the 2012 assembly elections, garnering the support of the upper caste voters. This time, the Congress is hoping to get the support of the Muslims, who have a sizeable presence in the constituency.

Anupama has worked on strengthening contact with the Muslims as well as the Van Gujjars. “Anupama Rawat has done a lot of work in this constituency,” said Sukhvinder Kaur, district council member from Laldhang. “That will definitely help the Congress. We were actually expecting that she would contest.”

Yatishvaranand, however, has not backed down. “Rawat has always given stepmotherly treatment to non-Congress MLAs,” he said. “I have been here, whereas Rawat has only hovered over the area in helicopters.”

He said it was because of his 21-day hunger strike that Rawat agreed to the build a bridge across the River Rawasan, which had been a longstanding demand.

A key issue in the previous assembly elections was the demand to make Haridwar Rural a tehsil, which would bring more facilities, including a government medical college, better roads and other civic amenities. The issue is bound to be raised again.