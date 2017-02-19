Rightful delay

The AIADMK has elected V.K. Sasikala as its leader. The procedure is that the name of the person chosen as the leader of the legislature party is given to the governor, who then appoints the person as chief minister and fixes a time for the swearing in.

In this case, the governor [C. Vidyasagar Rao] has not yet appointed a chief minister nor has he fixed a date for the swearing in. Meanwhile, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam sent his resignation to the governor, which has been accepted. So, the issue of Panneerselvam’s resignation has acquired finality. He cannot withdraw the letter from the governor now.

The issue is when does the governor appoint the chief minister. Should he immediately make the appointment and fix the time and date for the swearing in after the legislature party has appointed its leader and conveyed this to him? Or, does the governor have any discretion in the matter?

The Constitution simply says that the chief minister shall be appointed by the governor and the ministers are appointed by him on the advice of the chief minister. It says nothing else on the issue. However, by convention, the leader of the legislature party, which has the majority, is sworn in as chief minister. At the same time, the Supreme Court has said that the governor has discretion in the matter.

Now, the question is what kind of discretion. Can the governor put off the swearing in indefinitely? He cannot do this as it will lead to a constitutional crisis. A caretaker government cannot go on. But, suppose the legislature party has elected a confirmed criminal as its leader and sent his name to the governor, then the governor has to see that such a person does not hold a public office.

In the present case, Sasikala is a co-accused in a corruption case. The Supreme Court will give a judgment in the disproportionate assets case, where J. Jayalalithaa is the main accused and Sasikala the co-accused, in a week’s time. If the Supreme Court gives a judgment against her, she cannot be sworn in as chief minister. If the governor wants to wait till the Supreme Court gives its judgment, he is not acting in an unconstitutional manner. He is well within his rights to postpone the swearing in.

Since Panneerselvam cannot withdraw his resignation, the option left for him is to fight the battle within his party and secure the support of majority of the members. He can then stake a fresh claim before the governor.

If both the leaders claim majority support of MLAs before the governor, he will have to ascertain the strength of both the factions, by meeting Sasikala and Panneerselvam separately, with their supporters.

There is nothing unconstitutional in the governor waiting for a few days to get more clarity, not just with regard to what the Supreme Court’s judgment would be in the corruption case against Sasikala, but also what turn the politics within the AIADMK would take.

Achary is former secretary general of the Lok Sabha.