To infinity and beyond

On her return to India, after winning the silver at the Rio Olympics, badminton player P.V. Sindhu was swamped with adulation and promises of government jobs, property, flats, jewellery and other gifts; enough to sweep an ordinary girl off her feet. People waited, watched and wondered if that was the limit of Sindhu’s achievements. But this tall and graceful girl stayed grounded. She took a small break and drank in the adulation before picking up her racquet and getting back to the grind.

“The moment we landed in Hyderabad, I was astonished to see the lakhs of people waiting to greet us,” says Sindhu. “There was even a crowd on the way home from the airport. The same love and affection was shown the next day at Vijayawada. These two incidents will remain unforgettable in my life. Till I saw the sea of humanity, I never thought my medal-winning performance at Rio would bring so much happiness to our people.”

Following her victory, it was a month of hectic off-field activity. “Yes, it was a tsunami of events all over India, from meeting the prime minister and the president to attending a felicitation event at my college. Though I cannot single out any event to say what impressed me or where people were nice, I can only say that I really enjoyed their warmth and affection.”

To prove that she is hungry for more and that the Olympic medal did not go to her head, she won the China Open defeating local favourite Sun Yu in 69 minutes to clinch her first Super Series Premier title. The 21-year-old became the third non-Chinese woman to win the title, after Malaysia’s Wong Mew Choo in 2007 and India’s Saina Nehwal in 2014.

Immediately after this win, she went on to play the Hong Kong Open and reached the final before losing to Tai Tzu-ying. She was to play thereafter at the Macau Open, where, if all had gone well, she would have tested herself against compatriot Saina Nehwal. But Sindhu pulled out to prepare instead for the upcoming Dubai Open.

She still has an innocent smile, and though she dresses more stylishly these days, her childish charm remains. “She remains the same. Nothing has changed at all,” says her mother, Vijaya Pusarla. The family keeps to itself and does not socialise much. Sindhu’s tight schedule also prevents her from maintaining an active social life. Her parents are happy with her performance and are ready to go to any extent to keep the achievements rolling in.

Prior to winning the Rio Olympic silver, Sindhu had received the Arjuna award and the Padma Shri. She had also landed four Grand Prix Gold titles before Rio and won the bronze medal at her maiden world championship. While Sindhu’s gameplay has been rightly credited for her achievements, one cannot forget the grit and the sweat of the team behind her, which includes her parents, P.V. Ramana and Vijaya, and her coach Pullela Gopichand. Apart from never losing faith in her as an achiever, all three of them play their role to the hilt. Ramana proudly says, “I have made one daughter (Divya) a doctor, and the other play her best.”

P.V. Sindhu | Getty Images

Sindhu’s tryst with badminton started way back in 2003, when she met Gopichand at a function. While the young girl worked hard to achieve her dreams, her parents put their lives on the back burner, spending most of their time ferrying the young girl to and from Gopichand’s academy where she trained. Now, Sindhu drives her own car but either of her parents always accompanies her. The young champion spends most of her time at the academy.

Sindhu says that she has to always stay focused on her game and decided to skip the Macau Open in order to concentrate on the ensuing Dubai Open that began on December 14. “The daily practice sessions provide me with all the energy and motivation,” she says. She never tires of practising or training for the next tournament. Her training schedule is spread out into three sessions from morning to evening, each lasting two and a half to three hours.

Sindhu hardly gets time alone, she sleeps little and makes time for family. So, when does she find time to be with her friends? Sindhu smiles and says, “My elder sister is my best friend, and I miss her terribly. She is studying in Nellore to become a doctor and cannot be with us all the time. Fortunately, she could spend time with us after my Olympic campaign, in spite of her studies. Also, since I practise every day, I am in touch with all my friends at the academy. I always have fun at the academy and I do not find much difference in the behaviour of my friends there, after my awards. We are a great group of friends,” she says with enthusiasm.

Even at such a young age, her maturity is evident in her responses and how she deals with situations. “I am convinced that one cannot win all the tournaments all the time,” she says. “However, I always try to give my best without feeling the pressure of the outcome. Winning the China Open after the Rio win definitely boosted my morale and confidence.” Even though she knows that her fans hope for the winner to become a “winning machine”, she does not expect to win every match she plays. “There is no desperation and no pressure, since I enjoy my game every day and I think winning and losing are also part of the game,” she says.

Sindhu also states that she has never encountered challenges from men, whether on or off the court. “I agree that it is a male dominated world, but nothing hampers my routine,” says the budding champion.

The life of a sportsperson is all about playing to win. And, even when the player loses, it is all about picking oneself up to win again. The sportsperson is competing with herself. It is the rare competitive spirit that has helped Sindhu succeed, where other women have failed. She, however, says, “I do not think other women have failed in the process. For me, the spirit of playing the game in the best way I can will never die, and I am sure that I will make it to the top very soon.”