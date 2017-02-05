Old Hand versus newbie

The hills in the backdrop and the open farmland on the both sides of the road made the ride to Thoubal joyful. Any visitor to the district is first welcomed by Thoubal Keithel, a market where women sell garments and food. Lashiram Kavita Devi, in her mid-fifties, sells shawls, saris and ethnic Manipuri wear in one of the stalls. When asked about the big fight in Thoubal, between Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Irom Sharmila, she said: “We have direct recruitment here. We don’t need anybody else. Ibobi Singh is our winner.” As she said this, women in the nearby stalls laughed in agreement.

Sharmila chose Thoubal to create history by defeating a three-time chief minister. Ibobi Singh, however, has won Thoubal district, with its two constituencies—Thoubal and Khangabok—several times. He won from Khangabok three times till 2002, after which he handed it over to his wife, who won two consecutive elections. This time, his son, Surajkumar Singh, has replaced his mother in Khangabok. Many believe that this would allow Ibobi Singh to hand over the development of Thoubal to his son, freeing him to concentrate elsewhere.

To ensure the father-son duo wins, Congress officials in the district are leaving no stone unturned and have been arranging meetings for them every day.

The district has the maximum Muslim population in Manipur and, because of its location—surrounded by the hills of Chandel and Ukhrul, home to Nagas and Kukis—it is strategically important. The district is also prone to insurgency; paramilitary forces are stationed every 2km.

Sharmila is concentrating on the Muslim pockets and is wooing voters by raising the issue of the Congress government’s inefficiency. Singh, on the other hand, has not made an appearance yet, but is expected to address a few rallies soon.

Thoubal is Manipur’s biggest district, and, because it has the chief minister’s constituency, it has seen a lot of development in recent years. The roads are smooth and every part of the district is motorable. Apart from the district hospital, Thoubal might soon get a private hospital and several technical colleges.

But, all is not rosy. Some people still live segregated lives because of lack of jobs and employment opportunities. There are also infrastructural delays, especially with the construction of a sports complex and stadium, which began long ago. “The work began in 1999,” said Santhai Devi, a physical education teacher at the sports complex. “No one can play here and only a handful of children come for training.”