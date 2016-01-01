Moving stories

  1. Home
  • DELHI- Ramswaroop Ahirwal and his wife live with the families of his two sons on roadside tents at Sarai Kale Khan. He is from Madhya Pradesh. The family cleans roads and tends plants for a living.
  • KOLKATA- Sagina Biwi migrated from Bangladesh in 2000. Her husband died a few years ago. She lives with her four children at Rajarhat.
  • MUMBAI- Rais Khan, a migrant from Allahabad, lives in Dharavi with his wife and five children. He does tailoring for a living, but does not earn enough to get out of the slum.
  • BENGALURU- Manoj Kumar Mondal and his brother, Santhosh, left their village in Bihar as teenagers for Bengaluru in search of a better life. Now they run a successful chat shop and own a house in the city.

India is home to 25 of the 100 fastest growing cities in the world. This growth, to a great extent, is fuelled by rural-to-urban migration. While the rural-urban divide in employment has been one of the primary reasons for labour mobility, everything is not hunky-dory in the cities. The pressure on accommodation owing to migration is the main reason for India's swelling slums. In fact, a quarter of the population of India's 19 biggest cities live in slums. Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are the largest destinations of internal migrants. The largest migrant-sending states are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

