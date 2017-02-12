Leading the fightback

Anthony D. Romero

The American Civil Liberties Union is leading the charge against the immigrant ban. In a week that saw immigrants being detained without food and access to lawyers, ACLU worked swiftly to obtain a stay on Trump’s executive order. In effect, it handed him his first loss in the political game. Anthony D. Romero, executive director of ACLU, said judge Ann M. Donnelly understood the possibility for irreparable harm to hundreds of immigrants and lawful visitors to the US. “Our courts worked as they should as bulwarks against government abuse or unconstitutional policies and orders. On week one, Trump suffered his first loss in court,” said Romero. The support for ACLU has subsequently been growing. In a matter of days, it received more than $24 million in online donations.