Miss Congenial

As her junior in school till my fifth class and later as an industrialist, to me Jayalalithaa’s death is a personal loss. I feel I have lost a friend in the government. I can always say with pride that whenever she was in power, I had direct access to her. She was an outstanding leader. I have never met a leader with such political acumen. She was shrewd, smart and quick at making decisions.

She was one year senior to me at the Church Park convent school in Chennai. Although Church Park was a girls’ school, it admitted boys from nursery to class five. I moved to Madras Christian College School after class five. She was an outstanding student. She was good at dance and was part of every cultural activity in school, including plays. I still remember her playing the lead role in Shakunthala. She was good in sports as well.

At Church Park, sports day used to be a big event. I was in Lily House and she was the captain of Rose House. Later, when I became an industrialist and she was the chief minister, we used to discuss our school days whenever we got time. We used to speak about Sister Sailene, who was our teacher and mentor. When I went to pay homage to Jayalalithaa on December 6, I met some of the nuns from our school and spoke with them about those days.

I have never gone to her for any favours. For me, the best time to meet her was when she was out of power. Whenever I had asked for an appointment, I always got it. She would never say no. Last year, when I met her to donate to the chief minister’s relief fund after the floods, she was very happy to receive me. Although several VIPs were waiting to meet her, the moment she saw me enter her chamber, she asked me to sit and started chatting.

As an investor and industrialist, I used to open up if there was any issue and she always took it in the right sense. If anything wrong about the sector was brought to her attention, she used to take it up with utmost importance. Days before the global investors’ meet in 2015, there were disturbances from the unions. I wrote to her and she swung into action immediately and ensured that everything went off smoothly.

Compared with any other political leader in the country, she was smart and quick to understand the problems of the industrialists. She was fluent in English. She was outstanding and there was no nonsense from her at any point of time.

The last time I met her was before the elections. She chatted with me and my wife. I still remember the radiance on her face when she welcomed us. Her eyes were glowing and we could see the friendliness.

I feel very sad for her. I hope the new government continues to take the industries sector forward like she did and with the same friendliness.

As told to Lakshmi Subramanian

The author is chairman and managing director of MRF Ltd