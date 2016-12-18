Sweet and bitter

The arrival in 1991 of the bright young lady, still in her early 40s, at the cabinet room in Fort St George in Chennai was welcomed by one and all.

The well-informed and convent-educated chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, pleasant and courteous, and also in possession of excellent communication skills, was getting herself briefed by all the heads of departments.

As chairman of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, I passionately described how excited one was at the opportunity, after beginning one's life as a junior engineer in the electricity board of Kerala.

Jayalalithaa quickly grasped even the intricate technical details about the different power projects in the state. When told about the difficulty in securing coal from Singareni collieries for the thermal power stations, she immediately offered to speak to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister Janardhan Reddy.

A land phone was promptly brought to the conference hall and plugged in, and soon we got the connection. Reddy promised to send two rake-loads of coal straightaway!

Everyone lauded the eagerness of the dynamic chief minister to help the state undertakings to perform efficiently.

Encouraged by this enthusiastic display of support by Jayalalithaa, I looked forward to a long and fruitful innings at the electricity board. But, things began to sour.

In taking decisions on many tenders, while I insisted on transparent decisions, the government had other designs. And in six months, I was eased out of the board. Soon, this became a routine.

I, however, considered it an opportunity to experience and learn from a few other postings. I realised the price paid for insisting on straightforward decision-making was not very high.

Of course, one will not be justified in finding fault with somebody without understanding the compulsions under which that person had to operate. Let the Almighty and history judge Jayalalithaa.

The author was former additional chief secretary of Tamil Nadu.

As told to S. Neeraj Krishna