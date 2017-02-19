Sasikala has no understanding of politics

Why didn’t you revolt all this while? Why now?

Following the death of J. Jayalalithaa, the family asked me to take over as the chief minister. They assured that I will be given a free hand and that [V.K.] Sasikala or her family members will not get involved in official matters. Initially, I hesitated, but later accepted it because I didn’t want to create any chaos and did it only for the well-being of the AIADMK.

Though senior leaders, including me, suggested various names for the post of party general secretary, the decision was kept pending. A few weeks later, it came as a surprise to me when she [Sasikala] showed interest in taking over the party. I wasn’t told this directly but I was intimated through others. However, I didn’t get too involved in this as I had to concentrate on Cyclone Vardah and the jallikattu issue. Those were my priorities.

Suddenly, in the last one week, the decision to make Sasikala the chief minister was taken. I was summoned to Poes Garden, and was forced to resign. I couldn’t digest it, and the humiliation I went through during the time of resignation disturbed me. This forced me to come out and take this decision after consultation with family, friends and party leaders.

How were you humiliated?

I don’t want to reveal it at this time.

Do you have the numbers in the assembly to prove the majority?

I have the required support. But I can’t tell the numbers now. Most MLAs don’t want to accept Sasikala, which is why they [Sasikala and her family] are taking the MLAs to various places like Delhi and Jaipur. This clearly shows how they want to hijack the MLAs and keep them under their control. They are threatening the MLAs.... Things are not handled democratically by Sasikala and her family. Most of her family members are involved in this and they are very unhappy with the developments.

What do you think of Sasikala?

When Amma was alive, Sasikala was made to stay away from all political decision making. She was involved only in matters other than politics and administration. She has no political experience and no understanding of politics. People of Tamil Nadu will understand this soon.