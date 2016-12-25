In search of secularism

The demonetisation shock therapy has had some unexpected positive fallouts. One of them is that the clamour for making India a Hindu rashtra has fallen off from the agenda of the ruling dispensation. Since the coming to power of the BJP government in May 2014, serious questions have been raised about whether it would not be more appropriate for India to declare itself a Hindu nation. Any such major change to the Constitution would require two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament and approval by half the state legislatures. The BJP and its supporting parties do not have such a mandate. But this should not make us complacent. For, the basic issue raised in this debate is important for the very survival of India as a country.

The precepts of secularism are firmly entrenched in the Constitution as fundamental rights. The Supreme Court has declared that secularism is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution and Parliament has no power to dilute it in any way.

However, when the Constitution was being framed, because of political compulsions of the time, several compromises had to be made. Since India had a firm grounding in and commitment to the teachings of various major religions, declaring it to be a secular state, in the western sense of the term, which would have made it an atheist nation, was clearly not acceptable to the Constituent Assembly. For the same reasons, there was no agreement on defining the term secular in the Constitution. Further, unreasonable demands put forth by the majority and the minority communities had to be accommodated in the larger interests of unanimity. This led to the adoption of two very significant provisions, which have come to haunt the polity even now. The first pertains to the provision regarding the ban on cow slaughter. Such a provision could not be justified on any reasonable definition of secularism. However, it was included in article 48 of the Constitution as a part of the directive principles of state policy. All that could be said to the credit of the Constitution makers was that, in spite of persistent demands by a section of the majority community, this provision was not included as a fundamental right. Jawaharlal Nehru was totally opposed to this provision and he resisted its implementation during his term as a prime minister by even offering to resign. Times have changed so completely that the Congress is now strongly in favour of an all India ban on cow slaughter.

The second compromise pertained to the enactment of a uniform civil code for all citizens. There was extensive, erudite and animated discussion on this subject in the Constituent Assembly. One of the finest speeches was by B.R. Ambedkar, chairman of the drafting committee. He had brought out the fallacy of the argument put forth by Muslim members that Muslims were governed by the shariah since ages. Ambedkar had shown that in several provinces, including Bombay, the United Province and the Frontier Province, Muslims were governed by the Hindu law. It was only when the British, in keeping with their policy of divide and rule, enacted shariah that, over a period of time, Muslims came to be governed by it. Even at that time choice was given to Muslims to decide if and when to opt for shariah. In spite of this very clear enunciation, the Muslim members were strongly opposed to any provision being made for a uniform civil code. The members of the majority community, on the other hand, wanted this provision to be included as a fundamental right. As a matter of compromise, this provision, too, was finally included in article 44 as a directive principle of state policy.

Yet another contentious issue pertained to permitting propagation of religion as a fundamental right. Overriding vociferous objections of several sections of the Constituent Assembly, as a compromise, and in deference to the wishes of the Muslim and Christian members, who pleaded that propagation of religion was an obligation cast on them by their religions, right to propagation became a fundamental right. India must be the only country in the world which has gone this far to meet the demands of its minorities.

Yet another provision made as a fundamental right, which has become controversial, is the right given to minorities to establish and administer educational institutions. Over the years, this has created such a severe sense of injustice that, particularly after the persecution by the communist government in West Bengal, even leading Hindu educational and cultural institutions such as the Ramakrishna Mission claimed that they were minority institutions and should have the same freedom and right to establish and administer their educational institutions. These cases were fought by them right up to the Supreme Court. As expected, their claims were negatived. But it raises an important question whether in a secular society minority educational institutions ought to be given such preferential treatment.

India, being a multireligious, multilingual, multiracial and multicultural country, has no real option but to be secular. Even at present, nearly 20 per cent of India’s population comprises religious minorities. By 2050, this figure is likely to cross 30 per cent. By that time India would also be the country with the largest Muslim population in the world. Sustaining a homogenous society consisting of such diverse elements is a challenge, but it will not be new to India. India has assimilated various religions and cultures since time immemorial and has prospered culturally, socially and in every other sense of the term. Religious conflicts and animosities and fundamentalist rigidities are of recent origin and with a spirit of accommodation, it should not be difficult to deal with them effectively.

When the founding fathers made secularism a basic feature of the Constitution, it was expected that this would become a cementing force among all religious communities. However, experience over the last 70 years has shown that secularism has become a bone of contention among all communities. It is difficult to believe that none of the communities are satisfied with the manner in which secularism has been practised. While Hindus believe that minority communities are being unduly appeased as vote banks, minority communities feel that injustice has been done to them in all matters of development and their welfare. The walls of separation have been raised so high that Parliament did not think it important to spare any time to discuss important findings of the Sachar Committee report on the welfare of Muslims. The Justice Ranganath Mishra commission report on minorities met with the same fate.

The adverse effects of majoritarianism have become starkly evident in recent years. The series of constitutional amendments undertaken by the Indira Gandhi government during Emergency in 1975-77, which effectively rewrote the Constitution and demolished its basic structure, was an eye opener of what majoritarianism can do. These trends are again becoming evident since the coming to power of the BJP government on its own strength in 2014. Democracy can function only with its empowered institutions and the mechanisms of checks and balances. Increasingly, both of these are getting compromised, raising serious fears about the creeping democratic deficit.

Time has come to create an institutional mechanism by which the precepts of secularism entrenched in the Constitution are translated in the governance of the country. I have therefore been advocating the setting up of a constitutional commission on secularism which would adjudicate on the functioning of not just the government, but all institutions and sections of society to ensure that their policies, programmes and actions do not jeopardise secularism. This commission will have to be somewhat different from other commissions such as the National Human Rights Commission or the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and its decisions will have to be binding on the government and other concerned agencies and institutions such as the political parties and the media. If anyone is dissatisfied with the decisions of the commission, he will have the freedom to approach the Supreme Court, whose decision will be final.

India cannot ever hope to be or even claim to be a secular nation unless its society as a whole is secular and each citizen has a secular outlook. Recurrent communal violence and riots, communalisation of law enforcement agencies, the wanton demolition of the Babri mosque and the vandalisation of churches are disconcerting reminders that we have miles to go. India is yet to accept the proposition that religion should not be the deciding factor in public life and governance of the country. Separation of religion from politics has remained a distant dream though the Constituent Assembly had passed a resolution to this effect way back in 1948. Though the Congress enjoyed two-thirds majority in Parliament for nearly three decades, it failed to take any action on this issue for want of political will and foresight.

In a sense, India’s token search for secularism has begun, for the first time since independence, with the reference made by the government to the law commission of India for advice on the enactment of a uniform civil code. The reactions of Muslim fundamentalists and other conservative elements to the questionnaire issued by the commission for ascertaining public opinion are unnerving. Some of them have even refused to take cognisance of the questionnaire, leave aside responding to it. Attaining the objective of a truly secular society is not a challenge. But what is at stake is seeing the emergence of a resurgent India at peace with itself.

The writer was Union home secretary.

His latest book is Secularism: India At A Crossroads