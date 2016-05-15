BEFORE BECOMING comptroller and auditor general in May 2013, Shashi Kant Sharma served in the defence ministry for about 10 years. Now, as the AgustaWestland scandal rocks Parliament, Sharma's name, too, has been dragged into the mix. In a note written by an alleged middleman in the deal, there seems to be a reference to director general (acquisition), a position Sharma held at the time. Subramanian Swamy, MP, has called for an investigation into Sharma's role. In an interview with THE WEEK, Sharma says he has nothing to hide.

A few BJP members have asked for an investigation into your alleged role in the AgustaWestland deal.

I just want to say that I have nothing to hide. As far as I am concerned, I don’t think there was any wrongdoing from our side. I am ready to face any investigation. If there is a request, I am open to extending all possible cooperation to the investigating agencies.

There are allegations that middlemen paid bribes to politicians.

I don’t think there was any oversight or mistake from our side. The matter is under investigation and I would not like to comment any further.

You are the CAG at a time when investigations are on. Is there any conflict of interest?

No, there is no conflict of interest.