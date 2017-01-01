Hits that hurt

Demonetisation took the industry and the common man by surprise as it affected everyone’s daily life. Over a month has passed and there are some obvious and not-so-obvious effects coming to the fore.

In terms of impact on growth, an accurate estimation is not possible because of the dearth of real-time data on the economy. But, the most overwhelming effect is likely to come from a drop in consumption. Uncertainty of income in the future and losses due to the stoppage of activities have started to affect consumption patterns. The only hard data points available up till now show that service sector activity had contracted in November, while the manufacturing sector still continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace.

The prices of perishables have contracted more than what would have been warranted on account of increased supply. This could be because producers had to sell given the lack of storage options. Official data suggests that there has been some disruption for agricultural items on account of woes in the transportation sector. These data points show that there will be a dent in growth. The most optimistic estimates are that this slowdown will be limited to the next two quarters.

FMCG, consumer durables and luxury goods and services sectors are likely to be affected the most. In the FMCG sector, the bulk of sales still happens through small retail units, which accounted for 92 per cent of the retail market in 2015. The emergence of a liquidity crunch for households means that they will temporarily become risk averse and only spend money on the most basic needs. The third aspect involves income lost on account of trying to get money changed from banks.

In the real estate sector, the repurchase market is likely to be affected the most, while there could be a drop in demand for new housing units. Core industries, such as cement and steel, which have a direct relationship with real estate activity levels, are likely to get hit too.

On the other hand, the ICT and fintech sector is likely to see gains as people resort to cashless modes of transactions. But, e-commerce is now witnessing some short-term disruptions on account of slower cash sales.

Demonetisation could result in more of the economy coming under the fold of the formal economy and could give a fillip to tax collections. But, there are costs for households and individuals that do not have access to formal channels of banking. In essence, the success of the current move can only be judged over the next few years. However, it can be expected that the government may come up with more measures to curtail the generation of black income.

Rishi Shah is economist at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.