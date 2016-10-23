Divisive debate

On October 9, by 6pm, the atmosphere is tense at Shweta and Rahul's home in southern California. The second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is all set to start.

Hillary had won the first debate. And a day before the second debate, the Trump tapes with his disgusting comments about women had come out.

Shweta and Rahul are strong Hillary supporters. They are joined by 14 of their friends, all supporters of Hillary. Trump supporters are not welcome here.

I dared to mention the “T” word and was politely asked to go and sit with Prakash at his home. Prakash is a Trump guy, but his wife, Suma, a strong Hillary supporter. Suma is watching the debate with Shweta and Rahul.

Families and friends are divided over their loyalties. The overall sentiment seems to be in Hillary's favour. After the second debate, she has got an 11 per cent lead over Trump. More women seem to have moved over to the Hillary camp. Could women be the reason for Trump’s downfall? Poetic justice?