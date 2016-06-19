Design element

As I was about to complete my studies at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Raebareli, I had two options—get a job or join the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad. There was a dilemma. I had got a job in visual merchandising, which I did not want. I was interested in ceramics, but there was no market in India. China dominated the ceramics market. An NID alumna, who was my examiner in NIFT, told me that I had to make my own market. What she said hit me; I joined NID. The first six months were hectic. In this time, I learned everything I had learned in four years at NIFT. Our day would start at nine in the morning and classes would finish at six. But that was not the end of the day. We would remain on campus till midnight. I took up ceramic and glass design. In my postgraduation specialisation, there are 10 students, of whom eight are girls. The course is very practical and the people around you teach you. Students hold discussions. There is no competition as each student picks a different topic. One of the challenges at NID was finding a home. As we were from outside Gujarat and ate non-vegetarian food, getting a home was difficult. The undergraduate students, however, have a mess and hostel on campus.

As told to Nandini Oza