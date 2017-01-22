Singh on song

In October, Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh had a ‘near-death experience’. When he was about to alight from a helicopter in Ukhrul district, armed gunmen from the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) shot at him. He escaped unscathed.

The reason for the attack was Singh’s decision to create seven new districts in Manipur by bifurcating seven Naga-dominated districts. It was a longstanding demand of the Meitei community and the decision was announced on December 9 though it had been in the works for a long time. The move infuriated the NSCN (IM), which has been in talks with the Centre to create a Naga only state by carving out a portion of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. The United Naga Council, which said the state government did not consult the Nagas before the decision, has blocked two highways in Manipur since November 1.

With the creation of the new districts, Singh has forced the Nagas to merge, geographically, with other communities. The redrawing of districts, said the UNC, would move some of the ancestral Naga land to districts that have a Meitei majority, which would subvert the idea of a separate state for Nagas. Singh has also been saying that the demand to divide Manipur (to create a Naga state) was an idea sponsored by the BJP. And, as there is an anti-division wave in the state, which goes to the polls on March 4 and March 8, Singh is expected to reap benefits. Said state Congress president T.N. Haokip: “All divisive forces will lose this election. We would return to power.”

The lead-up to the election, however, had been tough for Singh. The BJP, on the rise, was poised to get the Naga votes (the party has an alliance with the ruling Naga People’s Front in Nagaland), and some key MLAs of the Congress had jumped to the BJP. Singh tried to turn the tide not only by carving out new districts, but also by pushing for infrastructure development.

“The people of Thoubal [Singh’s home district] and Chandel are overwhelmed with the progress of basic infrastructure like road and drinking water,” said Keisham Lamden, a village leader. He said that some Nagas also would vote for Singh as the “torching of vehicles and long-term blockades had made even a section of the Nagas angry.”

Singh is expected to make the Centre’s lack of cooperation in removing the blockades an election issue. Said a Congress leader: “Just recently, the Modi government sent 7,000 paramilitary troops. But, none of them are visible at the highways. They don’t want to antagonise the Nagas as it would have a bad impact on the talks.”

The BJP’s road to the elections has been no less dramatic. Last year, party president Amit Shah changed the state BJP from top to bottom. He began by bringing in a new party president, Bhabananda Singh, who has never won an election, but has a clean image and tremendous clout within the party. As a result, there was a rift between the supporters of Bhabananda and those of his predecessor, Chaoba Singh.

Lone rider: Leading up to the elections, Irom Sharmila finds herself without much support | Javed Parvesh

The BJP has the support of the Hindu Meiteis and the Nagas. But, the Meiteis might be alienated if they feel the BJP supports the division of Manipur. “Don’t downplay us; we are set to remove Singh from power,” said Bhabananda, adding that the party would not have an alliance. “We are strong enough to put up candidates in all 60 seats. We will get a comfortable majority as people want to get out of the crisis Manipur is currently in.”

Amid the mudslinging between the Congress and the BJP, the third player—Irom Sharmila—has been noticeably silent. A few months ago, when she broke her 16-year fast against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, many people left her side. Her family, however, said it stood by her. “Society badmouthed us and asked us why she joined the fast if she had always been a romantic,” Singhajit, her elder brother, told THE WEEK. “We decided to bring her back home. We even told her that we would help her achieve something in politics and would enter politics for her, though we don’t like politics. But, she refused to come, saying that unless AFSPA was withdrawn, she would not return,” said Singhajit. Sharmila floated her party, People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance, in November.

Singhajit soon realised that Sharmila was being advised by others and was not willing to listen to her family. Without naming Desmond Coutinho, her boyfriend, Singhajit said: “I understood she did not need our help. She was being advised by other groups. A few of us asked her not to fight the 2017 election as her party was ill-prepared. But, she stuck to others’ advice and said she would fight. We wanted her to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and then the assembly elections in 2022 with full force.”

Sharmila’s former associate and human rights activist Onil Kshetrimayum said: “Sorry. I am not with her. I could never imagine Sharmila as what she is today. She is managed by some other people.”

In the absence of her long-time friends from civil society, Sharmila now has the support of only some academicians, most of them Manipuris living outside the state. “I understood that we did not need her,” Singhajit told THE WEEK. “So, we are not with her politically. But, as a brother, I would welcome her if she returns home at any point of time.”

As the elections draw closer, Sharmila seems to be understanding what her brother told her. Without money and muscle power, her party is struggling and, as of now, would contest in only five of 60 assembly seats. Said party coordinator James Mayengbam: “Yes, this election will only be symbolic. Sharmila is not trying to grab power this year.”

When THE WEEK got in touch with Sharmila, she seemed dispirited and was reluctant to talk. “Yes I will fight the chief minister,” she said. “I have nothing much to say. Don’t forget that AFSPA is not out of my heart.”

Currently, it seems as though a struggling Sharmila and a cornered BJP could help Ibobi Singh win a fourth term.