Cleansing the informal sector

The demonetisation has received polarising responses across all sections of society. It has found its strong advocates and equally strong critics. Almost no one is neutral on this move. Neither is anybody entirely unaffected by it.

In the short run, it has made life rather difficult for the 90 per cent of Indian workforce that is engaged in the unorganised sector. After the move, most companies in this sector struggled to meet payroll. Many employers paid their workers in old currency notes—even salary advances for several months—in an attempt to dispose of their black money. Worse still, many employers laid off their workers because they did not have the cash to pay them.

Majority of these enterprises that thrive in a cash economy evade taxes and exploit workers. Of India’s 6.3 crore enterprises, 2.4 crore do not have an address, only 85 lakh have any form of tax registration and only 11 lakh pay the mandatory provident fund. Workers for these enterprises are often shortchanged of their statutory benefits.

Although demonetisation will, in the short term, impair economic growth and cause hardship to workers in these sectors, it will not only benefit the economy in the long term, but will also help clean up our unorganised industries. The follow-up action of pushing enterprises to digital payments will force them to become digitised, compliant and transparent. There will also be a big boost to job creation in the formal sector, as it will be difficult for organisations to benefit from cash arbitrage, under-reporting of turnover and underpayment of workers. This will create an ecosystem that will drive employees away from low-productivity enterprises to the organised sector where they will get their due.

More follow-up action is still required in terms of labour law reforms and the passage of the Small Factories Act and GST. The demonetisation is perhaps the most significant step that we have taken in the right direction. A small step, but one that will hopefully have the impact of a giant leap.

Sonal Arora is vice president, TeamLease Services.