Chandra will fix his own priorities

What strengths does N. Chandrasekaran bring to his new position?

Chandrasekaran is a Tata person in its truest sense. He brings to the job 30 years of an outstandingly successful tenure in Tata Consultancy Services, which for long was part of Tata Sons Ltd (TSL). There is, therefore, an invisible and deep connection between Chandra in TCS and the parent company. He has nurtured a symbiotic relationship with TSL. He has deeply rooted beliefs in spiritual values and principles. He also has had a long and close working relationship with Ratan Tata, which gives him added strength. Also, technology is a global lever driving change, and Chandra is superb in this area with his deep understanding of the role of technology in different industries, at different levels and in different geographical contexts.

Any new person would like to build his own team going forward.

Chandra has demonstrated the ability to build and lead a highly competent team, and I am sure that he will build a similar but multidimensional team in TSL. It is a truly exciting time to lead a group like Tatas, and Chandra, I am sure, will fix his own priorities.

Your comments on reports of the influence Tata Trusts have in Tata Sons’ decision-making.

The intricate structure of Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and Tata Group companies has been finely balanced by time and tradition. It needs no major change. I have seen at close quarters how the views of Tata Trusts are reflected only in crucial areas in TSL. The Trusts have been, and will always be, truly philanthropic organisations.

How will the major legacy issues of the group impact the future?

There has been too much of concern on legacy issues blown up by the media. What are now being described as legacy issues are decisions taken by various companies in the past, which were appropriate at that time and context. So “legacy” is not specific to Tatas.