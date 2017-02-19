Eye on the storm

In the ongoing war within the AIADMK, the affable and soft-spoken O. Panneerselvam remains the best bet for the BJP, when it comes to engaging with whoever holds the reins in Tamil Nadu. In five months, the BJP will need the support of the AIADMK in electing the president of India. The party is watching the drama unfolding in Tamil Nadu with anticipation, to see who emerges on top.

Officially, the BJP has maintained a hands-off approach, but its state leaders have done little to hide their inclination. “The public will rally around OPS [Panneerselvam].... There is [a] need to ask OPS to test the majority on the floor of the house. The MLAs support might have been got by threat,” tweeted former state BJP MLA H. Raja.

Sources in the BJP say it is easier to engage with Panneerselvam, as he has experience in the legislature and is amenable, while Sasikala has been reclusive. Panneerselvam is seen as a team player, while a Sasikala reign may see domination of her family in the state government. As chief minister, Panneerselvam coordinated with the Centre and took strong action when the jallikattu movement showed signs of turning against the Modi government.

“The BJP is observing the situation. We don’t have any immediate gains. All sides are in touch with us. Even [DMK working president] M.K. Stalin had sought time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” a BJP office bearer said. After Panneerselvam’s revolt, Stalin postponed his trip to Delhi, DMK sources told THE WEEK. The visit was intended to stall Sasikala’s move to capture power in the state.

BJP sources in Delhi say Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao was right in waiting for the dust to settle before responding to the situation. They say that Sasikala was trying to become the chief minister before the Supreme Court judgment in a disproportionate assets case. However, the governor cannot wait for the court judgment before asking her to prove majority, as the court can take long to give its verdict.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP T.K.S. Elangovan told THE WEEK that the governor should have been in Chennai, during the crisis. He rubbished claims that BJP can make gains in the state, insisting that if the AIADMK is ousted, the DMK is the natural choice.

“BJP’s growth is separate from the problems in the AIADMK. Drawing benefit from this is not the aim of the BJP,” says BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao. He had held a party meeting in Chennai to discuss the issue.

The view in Delhi was that the situation in Chennai can take time to unfold. Panneerselvam can emerge stronger with each passing day. But not many are willing to risk a guess that the AIADMK party would split.

A lot is riding on the outcome of the court case in deciding Sasikala’s next move, with income tax raids last month throwing up curious leads. She can be disqualified from chief ministership only if the sentence is more than two years.

As most of the MLAs have aligned with Sasikala, a lot will depend on whether the governor seeks legal opinion to initiate the next move.