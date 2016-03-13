Best of all worlds

Recommendations

Cars

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet: Described as the “most beautiful and exclusive S cars of all time”, this one is the perfect droptop for that opulent, romantic drive you have been dreaming of

Rolls-Royce Ghost: Fit for a king, this imperious model from the world’s finest carmaker gives you the luxury of customisation, too

Aston Martin DB-11: Made famous by James Bond, the DB line is all set to have the most powerful model this autumn

Bugatti Chiron: The world’s most powerful hypercar, Chiron packs a stunning 1,500 horsepower and can move from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than 2.5 seconds

BMW M2:A high performance version of the brand’s smallest coupe, the M2 promises to be fun for those looking for a simple, sophisticated luxury car

Hit the road: Interior highlands of Iceland

Travel

A Land Rover off-road adventure trip to Iceland

Intimate luxury cruise on the Irrawaddy river in Myanmar

Romantic mobile camping safari in Kenya

Mountain gorilla tracking in Bwindi, Uganda

Heli-skiing in Canada

View from the top: Umaid Bhawan Palace | Sanjay Ahlawat

Hospitality

The Bristol Hotel, United Kingdom: Overlooking Bristol harbour, this lovely boutique hotel exudes an old-world charm you just can’t resist

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur: Recently crowned as the world’s best luxury hotel by TripAdvisor, this magnificent resort run by Taj Group is still home to the royal family of Jodhpur

Four Seasons, Bali: Designed as a traditional Balinese village, this all-villa resort is one of the most sought-after beach resorts in the world

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park: A luxurious haven in the heart of Manhattan, this hotel offers the most arresting sights of the city and, of course, some celebrity spotting, too

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur: This palatial resort on the banks of Lake Pichola is famous for creating bespoke, fairytale experiences

Weaving magic: A Jan Kath carpet

Homes

Hermann Armchair by Fendi Casa: The brand’s latest winged seat is both sophisticated and stately

Mismatched vintage Royal Doulton Tea Set: Favoured by the British royals, Doulton commemorated the Queen’s 90th birthday with specially crafted delicate chinaware in white and blue

A bespoke trunk from the Trunks Company, Jaipur

Hermès furniture line by Philippe Nigro: Deeply inspired by the French maison’s artistic history, the Nigro line is simple, utilitarian and artistic

Carpets from Jan Kath: One of the world’s leading carpet designers, Kath combines a classic oriental style with minimalist, contemporary design

Wrap around: Loro Piana vicuna throws

Accessories

Moynat Paris: The oldest existing Parisian trunk-maker

Bespoke shoes for men from Parisian designer Pierre Corthay

Ballerinas from Tod’s, specialists in leather goods and Italian luxury shoes

Loro Piana: The ultimate makers of throws, scarves, blankets in baby cashmere and vicuna

Chopard Caroline bag: Fresh, feminine and contemporary in design, this one is a must-have, ladies!

Desi touch: Indian Accent in New Delhi

Dining

Plaza Athénéé, Paris: French chef Alain Ducasse’s restaurant at this legendary hotel will woo you with its exotic seafood and splendid décor

Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville de Crissier, Switzerland: One of the finest restaurants in Switzerland, this Michelin-starred eatery serves classic French delicacies like duck foie gras, sea urchin and cardoons

Le Stresa, Paris: If you manage to get a table at this fancy restaurant, look around. You might just spot Jennifer Aniston or Gwyneth Paltrow enjoying a quiet meal, right next to you!

Mugaritz, Spain: A must-try for its extraordinary menu—pig tail with squash, salad in soup or chippings of puffed lamb

Indian Accent, New Delhi: Chef Manish Mehrotra’s best gift to the fine dining scene in India, this place will challenge your taste buds with fusion at its best—paneer lasagna, truffle-flavoured wild mushroom kulcha and more

Long and short of it: A model in a Rick Owens creation

Fashion

The Row for women: Luxury apparels crafted with sophisticated, fine fabrics

Céline for women: Minimal, stark and chic is what they do best

Yohji Yamamoto for men: His avant-garde, oversized silhouettes in black are a rage

Rick Owens: Known for his ‘glamour-meets-grunge’ collections, Ricky is for fashionistas who love edgy designs and light silhouettes

Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla couture: The inimitable kings of chikankari and elegant chic, their collections epitomise Indian craftsmanship and love for detail