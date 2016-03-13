Best of all worlds

Recommendations
Cars
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet: Described as the “most beautiful and exclusive S cars of all time”, this one is the perfect droptop for that opulent, romantic drive you have been dreaming of
Rolls-Royce Ghost: Fit for a king, this imperious model from the world’s finest carmaker gives you the luxury of customisation, too
Aston Martin DB-11: Made famous by James Bond, the DB line is all set to have the most powerful model this autumn
Bugatti Chiron: The world’s most powerful hypercar, Chiron packs a stunning 1,500 horsepower and can move from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than 2.5 seconds
BMW M2:A high performance version of the brand’s smallest coupe, the M2 promises to be fun for those looking for a simple, sophisticated luxury car
Travel
A Land Rover off-road adventure trip to Iceland
Intimate luxury cruise on the Irrawaddy river in Myanmar
Romantic mobile camping safari in Kenya
Mountain gorilla tracking in Bwindi, Uganda
Heli-skiing in Canada
Hospitality
The Bristol Hotel, United Kingdom: Overlooking Bristol harbour, this lovely boutique hotel exudes an old-world charm you just can’t resist
Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur: Recently crowned as the world’s best luxury hotel by TripAdvisor, this magnificent resort run by Taj Group is still home to the royal family of Jodhpur
Four Seasons, Bali: Designed as a traditional Balinese village, this all-villa resort is one of the most sought-after beach resorts in the world
The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park: A luxurious haven in the heart of Manhattan, this hotel offers the most arresting sights of the city and, of course, some celebrity spotting, too
The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur: This palatial resort on the banks of Lake Pichola is famous for creating bespoke, fairytale experiences
Homes
Hermann Armchair by Fendi Casa: The brand’s latest winged seat is both sophisticated and stately
Mismatched vintage Royal Doulton Tea Set: Favoured by the British royals, Doulton commemorated the Queen’s 90th birthday with specially crafted delicate chinaware in white and blue
A bespoke trunk from the Trunks Company, Jaipur
Hermès furniture line by Philippe Nigro: Deeply inspired by the French maison’s artistic history, the Nigro line is simple, utilitarian and artistic
Carpets from Jan Kath: One of the world’s leading carpet designers, Kath combines a classic oriental style with minimalist, contemporary design
Accessories
Moynat Paris: The oldest existing Parisian trunk-maker
Bespoke shoes for men from Parisian designer Pierre Corthay
Ballerinas from Tod’s, specialists in leather goods and Italian luxury shoes
Loro Piana: The ultimate makers of throws, scarves, blankets in baby cashmere and vicuna
Chopard Caroline bag: Fresh, feminine and contemporary in design, this one is a must-have, ladies!
Dining
Plaza Athénéé, Paris: French chef Alain Ducasse’s restaurant at this legendary hotel will woo you with its exotic seafood and splendid décor
Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville de Crissier, Switzerland: One of the finest restaurants in Switzerland, this Michelin-starred eatery serves classic French delicacies like duck foie gras, sea urchin and cardoons
Le Stresa, Paris: If you manage to get a table at this fancy restaurant, look around. You might just spot Jennifer Aniston or Gwyneth Paltrow enjoying a quiet meal, right next to you!
Mugaritz, Spain: A must-try for its extraordinary menu—pig tail with squash, salad in soup or chippings of puffed lamb
Indian Accent, New Delhi: Chef Manish Mehrotra’s best gift to the fine dining scene in India, this place will challenge your taste buds with fusion at its best—paneer lasagna, truffle-flavoured wild mushroom kulcha and more
Fashion
The Row for women: Luxury apparels crafted with sophisticated, fine fabrics
Céline for women: Minimal, stark and chic is what they do best
Yohji Yamamoto for men: His avant-garde, oversized silhouettes in black are a rage
Rick Owens: Known for his ‘glamour-meets-grunge’ collections, Ricky is for fashionistas who love edgy designs and light silhouettes
Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla couture: The inimitable kings of chikankari and elegant chic, their collections epitomise Indian craftsmanship and love for detail