Battler's ballot

In 2008, in the byelection to the Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, the BJP candidate, Lieutenant General (retd) T.P.S. Rawat, won because of the postal votes from the armed forces. Rawat’s opponent Satpal Maharaj, then in the Congress, had polled 98 votes more than him when the electronic votes had been counted. Rawat then got 5,595 votes in the postal ballot, while Maharaj got only 991.

The significance of the ‘fauji factor’ is not lost on the politicians in Uttarakhand, where people serving in the armed and paramilitary forces, along with ex-servicemen and their families, constitute about 40 per cent of the population. It is home to the Kumaon and Garhwal regiments, and has also raised the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Sashastra Seema Bal. There are close to two lakh ex-servicemen in the state, and more than 80,000 serving in the armed forces. Add to this their families, and it becomes a formidable force, especially in a state where the constituencies are small, and their votes can be decisive.

So, there was no surprise when the Congress was up in arms over the annual Commanders’ Conference being held in Dehradun. Chief Minister Harish Rawat appealed to the Election Commission to put the meet off till the end of the elections. He accused the Central government of trying to get political mileage out of the conference by holding it in the election-bound state, where the population had a connect with the armed forces.

The Election Commission gave the conference, held on January 21, the go-ahead, but ensured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words at the conference were not publicised.

“The Commanders’ Conference was supposed to be held in Sikkim,” said Pradeep Tamta, senior Uttarakhand Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member. “What was the reason for moving it to Dehradun? For the BJP to try and derive political mileage out of it is a serious matter.”

The Congress has made One Rank, One Pension a major theme of its campaign, and has also promised to incorporate the demands of the ex-servicemen in its manifesto. Recently, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi extended support to the ex-servicemen protesting the incomplete implementation of the scheme. The Congress has promised to implement the recommendations of the 2013 Koshiyari committee, which was set up to frame the guidelines for OROP, and would also give better representation to ex-servicemen in the government.

The BJP, however, has enjoyed more support from the community. It was the BJP that made Major General B.C. Khanduri chief minister, and the recent appointment of Army Chief Bipin Rawat, who hails from Pauri Garhwal, is also fresh in the minds of the electorate. The surgical strikes across the border are also expected to influence the community.

As a counter to the Congress’s criticism on OROP, the state BJP carried out an extensive campaign called ‘BJP Ka Abhiyan, Sainik Ka Samman’ (BJP’s mission, respect for the soldier), in which it felicitated ex-servicemen throughout the state.

“The BJP has always been concerned about the welfare of those who guard our borders,” said state BJP president Ajay Bhatt. “It was not easy to fulfil the OROP demands. But, we did it.”

Also, the ex-servicemen seem to be willing to give the Modi government a chance to fulfil its OROP promises. “Certain issues cleared by the Koshiyari committee have not been implemented,” said Colonel (retd) Ashok Sharma. “But, we hope these issues will be dealt with by the Central government down the line.” He said he and his colleagues were hopeful that the OROP entitlements would meet expectations when it is reviewed in 2019, the year of the next Lok Sabha elections.

The ex-servicemen have also said that developmental issues are as important for them as salary and pension. Brigadier (retd) B.P.S. Khati, who was in the Parachute Regiment, said grassroots issues such as better roads, better schools and schemes that secure their future were also important, and their votes would go to the party that was better placed to provide these. “When the jawan comes home, the issues that he sees his family grappling with become important,” he said.

What the soldier wants, it seems, could decide the election in Uttarakhand.