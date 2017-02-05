Captain's innings

“Panjeeri khaoji, paise hon na hon.”

(Eat panjeeri, whether you have money or not)

That is the refrain as angry people break out of a long queue outside the State Bank of Patiala branch in Bhawanigarh tehsil, Sangrur district. Panjeeri is a rich Punjabi dish, made of wheat flour, sugar and ghee. They say the Akali Dal has given them cheap wheat flour and now the BJP has promised them 2kg of ghee a month for Rs 25 a kilo, and 5kg of sugar at Rs 10 a kilo. The market price is Rs 500 and Rs 45 a kilo, respectively. But only a fool can miss the sarcasm and anger in the voice of the people who had formed the queue as early as 2am. Hit by demonetisation, more people are spending time in queues than getting involved in election activities ahead of the big day—February 4.

Campaigning in Punjab is usually akin to a long-drawn wedding celebration, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun style, with endless music, dance, street plays, meals and after-party celebrations. But with 11 days to go for polling, an uneasy stillness has engulfed the state. There is no visible loud and robust campaigning, save for a few posters along the roads. A full day in Patiala and Bathinda revealed just one cycle-rickshaw with a loudspeaker blaring a vote appeal, and one street-corner meeting. Party offices have no more than two or three people. They say the others have gone for door-to-door campaigning. Possibly another outcome of the notebandi. Several independent candidates in Patiala have written to the Election Commission, asking how they can campaign with so little cash.

There is also confusion and indecision, given that the traditional direct battle between old rivals, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party duo and the Congress, is history. The “new normal”, to borrow a phrase from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is a triangular contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party determined to disrupt the status quo. Choosing one of three, some say, is not easy because the newcomer is an unknown entity. “The ideas they sell are not easily understood by the rural voters. They say badlav (change), but we do not understand this change,” says Nichattar Singh, a farmer in a village outside Bathinda.

Unravelling the confusion among people like Nichattar Singh is a no-brainer. The old rivals are promising similar tangible promises, while the “jhadoowale”, as the AAP members are called, promise training for youth and cleaning up of the system.

Sukhbir Singh, a 22-year-old BA student who shares his name with the deputy chief minister, also expresses the desire for change. “The Akalis and the Congress have failed us. So, why not try the Aam Aadmi Party? There must be something right about what they are saying, which is why the NRIs from Canada have come to campaign for them. They may turn Punjab into a Canada.” In a state where everyone dreams of a life abroad, people who campaign for the AAP with T-shirts screaming “Chalo Punjab” seem more appealing to the masses than what the old leaders of the old parties say.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has the baggage of two terms and statements that could be anywhere between truth and perception. “Whenever a business is doing well, the Badals want a share. People don’t want to give it to them, and have lost the will to do well in their business because of this,” says Jarnail Singh, a retired school teacher in Sangrur and a lifelong Akali. He is a member of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, and believes the government did not do anything to help farmers in debt. He says if the Centre implements the Swaminathan Committee report, then farmers will prosper.

“The mounting interest on loans is adding to the farmers’ debt,” says Joginder Singh, a farmer with five acres. “Vegetables are going waste or have to be sold cheap because others don’t have cash either. The Badal sarkar is a friend of the BJP, but they watch our helplessness quietly. They don’t help us, but have money to hold rallies,” he complains.

Many people express anger against the Badals, but are scared to speak out. People who are vocal run the risk of being tortured, and have false cases slapped on them. SAD president and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal’s convoy had been stoned, and a shoe was hurled at Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

The SAD manifesto, released 11 days before polls, promises wider roads, cooperative bank loans for youth, enhanced old age pension, “shagun” for girls getting married, free houses and loan waivers for farmers.

In 2007, the Congress faced a series of charges by the then newly formed Akali government. But with the issue buried now, word going around was that the two parties were in cahoots. This was rubbished by both parties. That, however, is not of primary concern to the Congress, which has rarely been united in the state. The Congress candidates have put on a show of unity this time round, and the party seems poised to win.

A manifesto centred on the Captain with a bagful of bounties, a free hand for him in the choice of candidates, and the wooing of people from other parties are working well for the Congress. But, the biggest factor working in their favour is that people are tired of the Badals and the Akalis. It is the very same anti-Akali votes that the AAP is aiming for. And those votes will decide the winner this time.

The BJP has promised ingredients that go into making panjeeri, something that has become a bit of a joke at a time when people are thirsty for cash. But there could be sense in BJP’s promise of Rs 5 lakh relief for every terrorism-affected family. The support lent to radical elements on the fringe of politics has not ceased, indicating that some people continue to fear the return of terrorism.

Poll games: Villagers playing cards at Channu village in Lambi | Pramod Pushkarna

On the ground, every party has rebel candidates, and every party has members who crossed the political divide and returned “home”, much like cricketer-comedian Navjot Singh Sidhu did. The electioneering is comparatively muted for all of them. And it is raining promises—free food, loans, land, education, subsidised gas and free or subsidised power—like never before.