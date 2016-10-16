A job well done

There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind on the veracity of the director-general of military operations’ statement about the trans-LoC operations. Our Army has hit terrorist launchpads in the most professional manner and, as their former chief, I salute their courage and loyalty to the mission and the nation.

Such operations have been undertaken in the past as well, and every officer who has served on the Line of Control knows it. It is important to acknowledge these operations as a number of officers, junior commissioned officers and men who had shed blood in the line of duty need to be remembered and honoured for their selfless service to the nation.

Earlier, such operations were undertaken only at the Army level—by formations and battalions. The vital difference this time is the magnitude of the retribution and a clearly declared political will. The prime minister had made it very clear to the nation that the Uri incident would be avenged. The government needs to be complimented for finally discarding the hitherto ‘idealistic’ policy and embracing a much-desired ‘realistic’ policy vis-a-vis Pakistan.