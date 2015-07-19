'Breaking' back

With the death of Aaj Tak reporter Akshay Singh, Namrata Damor's death is back in the headlines. Singh, 38, died mysteriously while visiting the medical student's family in Meghnagar, Jhabua. Namrata, 19, was a second-year student of the MGM Medical College in Indore, and she allegedly got the seat with the help of middlemen.

Namrata went missing from her college on January 7, 2012. Her brother filed a missing complaint on January 12. The same day, an unidentified body was found on the railway track in Ujjain. Initially, the police registered a murder case and buried the body. Four days later, Namrata's brother identified the exhumed body.

Dr B.B. Purohit of Ujjain district hospital conducted the post-mortem examination and termed Namrata's death as murder. All the evidences and marks on her body pointed towards homicide, he said. The post-mortem report said that she had died because of “violent asphyxia as a result of smothering”. But when the case was referred to the Madhya Pradesh Medico Legal Institute, Bhopal, the experts termed it as suicide, and the police closed the case.

Namrata's father, Mehtab Singh Damor, however, was not convinced and approached the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. But he was forced to withdraw his petition under police pressure.

The case remained a mystery until it was taken up by Dr Anand Rai, the whistleblower in the Vyapam scam. An audio-recording of middlemen talking about a dispute over Namrata's payment of admission money was also recovered later, which further raised suspicion that she might have been killed by those accused in the scam. The police, however, said that Namrata died after falling off a train while on her way to Jabalpur.

The four suspects in the case—Dev Sisodiya, Yash Deshwala, Vishal Verma and Alek—were let off by the police. Namrata reportedly was in a relationship with Verma, who also got a medical seat thanks to the Vyapam scam. The police later said that Verma had helped Namrata move from a medical college in Gwalior to the MGM Medical College in Indore.

The mystery over Namrata's death might finally be solved with the police deciding to reopen the case.