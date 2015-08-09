The final flight

-
"Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work" - A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
I will not be presumptuous enough to say that my life can be a role model for anybody; but some poor child living in an obscure place in an underprivileged social setting may find a little solace in the way my destiny has been shaped. It could perhaps help such children liberate themselves from the bondage of their illusory backwardness and hopelessness.