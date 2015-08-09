A.P.J. Abdul Kalam — 1931-2015

The final flight: President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the body of former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at the Palam Airforce Station in Delhi | PTI

A blast to remember: (From left) Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Defence Minister George Fernandes and Kalam, who was then head of DRDO, in Pokhran after the nuclear tests of 1998 | Reuters

Fighter spirit: In 2006, Kalam (then 74) created history as the oldest Indian co-pilot of a fighter jet. The "missile man of India" made a 30-minute flight over Pune in a Sukhoi 30 MKI.

children at a school in Chennai weep as the flame of a generation has gone out | PTI

Kalam with Nelson Mandela, whom he admired for his "indomitable spirirt", during his 2004 South Africa tour | PTI

Kalam offering namaz at Shahi Masjid Fatehpuri in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. Though a staunch Muslim, Kalam was an epitome of secularism | PTI

Man for all reasons: Kalam sharing a lighter moment with the Dalai Lama | PTI

As students of an engineering college in Jalandhar, Punjab, welcomed him, Kalam left behind protocol and swayed to their rhythm | PTI

The avid music lover is all ears as Carnatic music maestro M. Balamuralikrishna speaks at a function in Kerala | P.R. Devadas