The X factor

Though we were driving a Honda Civic, my wife, Anitha, and I were planning to buy an SUV. We do about four outdoor camps every year, and SUVs are so helpful with space for more luggage and the comfort drive, especially on long stretches.

We started our hunt with the BMW X5 and later tried the Mercedes GLE 350, which had mind-blowing internals and a smooth ride. I also test drove a couple of other vehicles like the Audi Q5, Lexus NX and Infiniti QX50. Though I wasn’t interested in buying a sedan, I scheduled a test drive with Tesla Model S—I wanted to see why people were so excited about electric vehicles.

I did my homework on electric vehicles by browsing their website and watching a few videos. We are huge supporters of going green and giving a healthy environment to future generations. This company had already attracted me on this score. We were looking at a couple of critical aspects—pick up, all wheel drive and traction control during rainy days, safety ratings, full charge mileage, car breakdown support, maintenance costs, electricity charge and battery warranties. This car was the best in the market for all the above categories. The mileage for full charge was around 400km, which is more than what we can drive at one stretch. They also have super-charging available at Tesla stations that can charge your car in 40 minutes. Tesla stations are growing across the US rapidly and they provide free electricity!

There was something new about the autopilot and self-driving features that Tesla had been talking about. The videos were amazing and, being an engineer, I was blown away by the fact that they could bring these features to reality. I had too many questions on my mind, such as whether they were stable and how good the ease of use was.

When I visited the showroom for the test drive, I was impressed by the look of Model S. The exterior had a premium feel. When I started to drive the car, I was amazed by the smooth ride and felt that the autopilot feature was extremely good. Later, I raced up on a freeway—the car just skyrocketed in seconds to 130km. The car was intuitive to drive and the experience was multifold better than any other car I had test driven during my hunt for the SUV.

But I was confused whether to go with a sedan or an SUV. At the same time, Tesla was planning an SUV and I decided on the Model X.

The Model X is tailored to our needs. I was looking more into longer range and hence we chose 90kWh batteries, which was the maximum available at that point of time. Because we were early buyers of the Model X, we were offered a tour of the Tesla facility, which is a few kilometres from our home. The factory was filled with giant robots that could lift an entire car and everything was automatic. This tour further bolstered our decision to buy it.

I got my SUV in June 2016. The Tesla has a few features that are brilliant: high density batteries (wH/L) with long durability; sensors all around the vehicle that form a cocoon to protect the car 360 degrees; big touchscreen for controlling features at the tip of your finger; long-term evolution and WiFi capability that helps to integrate Google Maps with live traffic information, collect the vehicle debug information and send it over to Tesla and receive over-the-air software upgrades; easy to use and smooth Falcon Wing doors. The car key, which looks like a mini version of the car, is intuitive to operate the car (for example, if you want to open the car door, you just need to press the location of the door on the key fob that you want to open). The car has a high-end air purifying system with medical grade HEPA filters that remove pollen, viruses and pollution. It uses active safety technologies, including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking.

If you charge at a Tesla charging station, it is free of cost and can charge really fast. But if you are charging at home, there is a limit from the city for the amount of current that can be drawn. For regular daily usage, which is around 50km, charging for one hour at night is more than enough. The current is much cheaper than gasoline. I used to spend around Rs 10,000 per month on my Honda Civic, now I spend around Rs 3,500 on electricity.

I have taken the Model X on a continuous drive of around 480km a few times, where I would stop for 20 minutes for charging and get back on the road. We do not need to worry about the battery charge being low while driving. The car automatically would show you the route to the nearest Tesla charging station en route to your destination.

I am excited about my oncoming trip to Las Vegas, which is 845km from San Jose. It would be a ten-hour drive with a couple of charges in between for free. Well, I am game.