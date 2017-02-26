Code of conflict

The difference of opinion between the founders of India’s second largest IT firm Infosys and its board of directors is likely to continue as both parties refuse to budge from their positions. It all began when the company's founding CEO N.R. Narayana Murthy criticised the board for a sharp increase in the compensation package for CEO Vishal Sikka and for offering hefty severance packages to a couple of senior employees, including former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal. Sikka and Infosys chairman R. Seshasayee, however, strongly defended most of the board's actions that earned the wrath of the founding members.

Experts following the developments are divided. Amit Chandra, research analyst at HDFC Securities, said most of the controversial issues raised by the founders, including the acquisition of the Israeli software company Panaya, the severance package for Bansal and Sikka's compensation, were approved by shareholders. “During the last AGM, 98 per cent of the shareholders voted in favour of a salary hike for Sikka. As far as Bansal's issue is concerned, there may have been a concern that he may disclose some of the internal secrets of the company after he left. Besides, earlier CFOs enjoyed stock options, which Bansal did not have,” said Chandra.

Kris Lakshmikanth, CEO of Head Hunters India Limited, a recruitment firm, echoed similar sentiments. “Bansal will try his best to recover the balance Rs 12 crore of his severance package. Till now, he has got only Rs 5 crore. And, it may be wrong to speak on the terms of the deal as it has been mutually agreed upon by him and the Infosys board,” he said. However, at a news conference in Mumbai on February 13, Seshasayee admitted to an error regarding the severance package for Bansal and declared that there would be “no more Rajiv Bansals” in Infosys.

The latest controversy is rapidly growing into a major challenge for Infosys even as the tech giant faces a challenging environment with dwindling deal sizes, reduced business volumes and growing attrition levels in its consultancy division. And, a divided leadership would aggravate the situation further. With Sikka and Seshasayee putting up a united front, Murthy would try to bring his people to the board to manage and control the company, especially the CEO, according to Alok Shende of Ascentius Consulting. “The board has exercised its independence while nominating and selecting different board members, including Punita Sinha, and strongly stands by their appointment. Murthy will now try to bring in a co-chairman,” said Shende. The appointment of Punita, wife of Union Minister Jayant Sinha, as a director was one of the decisions questioned by Murthy.

Lakshmikanth was critical of some of the board's decisions, like the one to acquire Panaya for $200 million, although the Israeli firm was sinking and was laying off people. He said it probably happened because Sikka was primarily a products person, lacking a services background. “He may have found some benefit in the product technology the company offered. I feel the board took a wrong step by agreeing to this deal, without taking feedback from Bansal. The board kept quiet and overlooked Bansal's reservations,” said Lakshmikanth.

Despite the ongoing attempts towards reconciliation, the differences are not likely to be resolved easily. While Sikka spoke highly of Murthy during his February 13 interaction with journalists and said that he deeply valued the founder's suggestions, Murthy said his concerns about corporate governance remained. “They have to be addressed properly by the board,” he said in an interview. “I hope they take corrective action soon and improve governance for a better future of the company.”