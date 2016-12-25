Intelligence of things
IBM Internet of Things has been innovating to dramatically redefine the digital worldBy Nirmal George Koshy / Las Vegas, Nevada | December 25, 2016
-
Ta ta? Not yet
With independent directors supporting Cyrus...By Dnyanesh Jathar | November 27, 2016
-
All time worry
Malware attack on the ATM network exposes major...By Soumik Dey & Namrata Biji Ahuja | November 06, 2016
-
Booster shot
The comfortable inflation figures allow Reserve...By Soumik Dey | October 16, 2016
Headlines
-
Clean and clearBy Vandana | October 16, 2016
The Rs 65,250 crore declared under Income Declaration Scheme could be just the tip of the icebergRead More
-
Clipped wingsBy Anupam Dasgupta | October 09, 2016
Enforcement Directorate is tightening its noose on Vijay MallyaRead More
-
The data warBy Vandana | September 25, 2016
The voice business is almost saturated. Data and content are the future. Jio has opened the fight for that spaceRead More
-
Opening balanceBy Vandana | September 25, 2016
New banks gain a firm footing in the first year, but challenges are plenty going aheadRead More
-
Lending a handBy Vandana | September 18, 2016
Armed with technology, peer-to-peer lending platforms are rewriting the rules for loansRead More
-
Vulnerable positionBy Abhinav Singh | September 18, 2016
Disruptive, automation-driven technologies are likely to lead to layoffs in the Indian IT IndustryRead More
-
Flipped cartBy Abhinav Singh | September 18, 2016
Cut-throat competition and management reshuffles make the road bumpy for FlipkartRead More
-
Waves of differenceBy Soumik Dey | September 11, 2016
Before the big spectrum auction, telcos are entangled in a big fightRead More
-
Low-profile high-flierBy Shritama Bose | September 04, 2016
Unlike his 'Rockstar' predecessor, the new RBI governor is more of a silent starRead More
-
Training troublesBy Shritama Bose | August 28, 2016
Bad policymaking and implementation mar government's Skill India initiativeRead More
-
PMKVY’s next phase will be placement-linkedBy Shritama Bose | August 19, 2016
Interview/ Rajiv Pratap Rudy, minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurshipPlease comment on the progress of the Pradhan...Read More
-
Learning from experienceBy Abhinav Singh | August 21, 2016
With their focus on experiential learning, educational startups are redefining teaching and learning methodsRead More
-
Give RBI governor five yearsBy Vijaya Pushkarna | August 14, 2016
When Y. Venugopal Reddy's term as Reserve Bank governor was about to end in September 2008, there was speculation about who would succeed...Read More
-
Call of dutyBy Vijaya Pushkarna | August 14, 2016
The government and businesses are working overtime to become GST readyRead More
-
Banking on the broomBy Soumik Dey | August 14, 2016
A massive cleanup drive is under way to fix the troubled banking systemRead More