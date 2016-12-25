Clean and clear By Vandana | October 16, 2016 The Rs 65,250 crore declared under Income Declaration Scheme could be just the tip of the iceberg Read More

The data war By Vandana | September 25, 2016 The voice business is almost saturated. Data and content are the future. Jio has opened the fight for that space Read More

Opening balance By Vandana | September 25, 2016 New banks gain a firm footing in the first year, but challenges are plenty going ahead Read More

Vulnerable position By Abhinav Singh | September 18, 2016 Disruptive, automation-driven technologies are likely to lead to layoffs in the Indian IT Industry Read More

Low-profile high-flier By Shritama Bose | September 04, 2016 Unlike his 'Rockstar' predecessor, the new RBI governor is more of a silent star Read More

Training troubles By Shritama Bose | August 28, 2016 Bad policymaking and implementation mar government's Skill India initiative Read More