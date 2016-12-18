Plan your break

Is a vacation an expense or an investment? Such a doubt is akin to that which arises in the case of many purchases and outflow of money. It is not very different from the question, “When does the purchase of a vehicle change from a necessity or investment in basic transportation to a statement of wealth?” Or differentiating between a simple home that offers shelter and basic comforts, and a palace that announces the elevated economic status of the occupant.

Traditional vacations matched the school calendar. Summer vacation in April and May, Dussehra in October, or Diwali in November (sometimes even Christmas and the New Year) was when the family travelled with loads of baggage to the grandparents’ or an uncles’ home in another town. The draw was love and a belonging linked by blood relationship. The situation involved a frugal budget and very limited holiday infrastructure in hotels and transportation. The holiday was also limited to the children and mother, with the father accompanying the vacationers only if granted leave from work. Holiday breaks were also unfairly in favour of the children, with the mothers doing the housekeeping and cooking, like they did every day. Just that it was at a different location and with a less demanding clock.

Leisure in India has come a long way, especially since economic liberalisation was ushered in during the early 1990s. A flood of time shares, holiday homes and hotels provided a wide choice of accommodation at the most mundane or exotic locations. Getting there was relatively easier with new airlines, more trains and buses providing connectivity. Waiting lists for cars turned shorter and easier financing enabled more of the middle class to buy their dream vehicle. With time, the quality of roads became better and took much of the strain out of long distance travel.

Not all the fruit of liberalisation has been good, though. The fads and concepts made repeated assaults on the family savings. Teak trees and aquaculture projects promised to multiply money, and time shares made fervent promises of inflation-free vacations for life. None of the glorious promises made lasted beyond a few years, with fly-by-night operators proving to be different from the few stable firms only by the degree of commitments kept.

Technology has freed the consumer from limited offerings in almost every service and product. There is no longer the need to spend several hours in queues for tickets for any form of travel. Air, train or bus tickets, even taxis, for travel over any distance are available on websites or an app. Greater-than-ever comfort may be available on car-sharing rides with people who are your own kind in age, profession, musical taste or conversation. Travel to the holiday destination is actually an exciting beginning to the vacation itself.

Accommodation options are so wide ranging that finding that “perfect place of my dreams” throws up a plethora of fascinating stays, at budgets that can either make your head spin and eyes pop, or are cheaper than staying at home. Hotels sporting several stars would pamper you like royalty. The category in between, ranging from letting you experience luxury to hostels that would make you feel as if you were still roughing your way through college, are options that will suit your budget—whatever it is. Accommodation in tents and adventure holidays are exciting options that offer thrills and are closer than the usual access to nature. For those conscious of luxury, tents also come in air conditioned, deluxe versions.

Holidays are a great way to refresh the mind and body amid the work stress in the present day, and an escape from the pollution of cities. A holiday is now a necessity and certainly an investment in sanity and sobriety. For the salaried person, there is a reasonable tax break in taking a vacation twice in four years, adding a financial incentive to the investment on a vacation.

Funding vacations has become very easy, with “holiday now, pay later” options being easily provided for those seeking to visit expensive and exotic locales. With this facility funding consumption, usually at an exorbitant interest rate that may be hidden, it is not an option that would be recommended by a financial planner.

Financial planners, however, do suggest a regular vacation that is planned and funded by focused savings. Let your vacation be a part of the regular monthly household budget. Just like you set aside money in systematic investment plans (SIPs) that will fund your dream home, your children’s education and your retirement, let there be some money set aside to provide for your essential vacations. Plan your holidays so that you have an approximate idea of how much they would cost. You could decide to splurge on a relatively expensive, possibly global vacation once every 3 to 5 years. Money set aside for that could be in large cap equity mutual schemes, while the savings towards the usual annual break could be saved in debt mutual funds.

Well-planned vacations are a lot cheaper than feared, while they will cost you less. A home stay on the beach or coffee plantation may give you as much joy as the fancy hotel, at a fraction of the price. This leaves a lot of room for spending on other pleasures, or another break sometime afterward.

As with most expenses in life, it is good to have a little more. Set aside about 10 or 20 per cent more than you plan to spend. Along with the returns on your investments, the buffer created could pay off in the mother of all vacations every 10 years. This would be funded with your own past savings, in a relaxed manner so that you do not return from a holiday with the stress that would require you to take another, in a vicious circle.

Anil Rego is CEO and founder of Right Horizons.