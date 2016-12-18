To lend or not to lend

Reshma Nair, 23, a media executive from Mumbai had taken an education loan of Rs 5 lakh from Canara Bank in 2013 to pursue her MBA. The tenure of the loan is six years at 11.4 per cent interest. After completing her MBA in 2015, she landed her first job and started repaying the loan. The loan was a big help for her as it enabled her to pursue her studies without worrying about the fees. The loan was sanctioned without much hassle as she and her mother had a joint account with Canara Bank and had good rapport with the bank manager. However, despite that, the bank carried out due diligence and a thorough background check. The bank verified with the college and also checked the credentials of the college and the university before giving the nod.

The greatest challenge which Nair is now facing is repayment of the loan as her present income is lower than what she had expected. She now pays the bank around Rs 16,000 per month.

Many students like her are availing education loans to pursue higher studies. Of late, the importance of such loans has increased, because of the steady rise in the number of higher education institutes across the country and the number of students who are pursuing higher education abroad. According to the ministry of human resources development, the number of universities in India has increased 35 times, from 20 universities in 1950 to nearly 760 universities now—with 37,000 colleges and about 25 million students. Yet, the education loan market in India is just about Rs 62,000 crore (less than $10 billion).

“Education loans is a sector that has slow growth. This is primarily because of fears on defaults. However, with the new Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loans (CGFSEL) by the government, we hope to see much more traction in this field. Many public and private sector banks in India provide education loans. These include State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, United Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDBI Bank, among others. Non-banking financial companies such as Credila also provide education loans, especially for higher studies abroad,”said Adhil Shetty, CEO and co-founder of BankBazaar.com, an online marketplace for rate quotes on loans and credit cards.

Many banks have taken special initiatives in this field. Bank of Maharashtra has signed an MoU with National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited, a wholly owned company of the government of India, to obtain a guarantee cover from the government under CGFSEL. Currently, its ‘Model Education Loan Scheme’offers credit guarantee cover for education loans up to Rs 7.50 lakh without collateral security and third party guarantee. Education loans above Rs 7.50 lakh are secured by tangible collateral security, which is equivalent to the loan quantum.

“Our bank is implementing ‘Model Education Loan Scheme’, as circulated by the Indian Banks’Association and provides hassle-free education loan to all meritorious and deserving students to be able to pursue higher studies or education in India and abroad. It offers need-based finance, keeping the requisite margin of 5 per cent for study in India and 15 per cent for study abroad. However, there is no margin required for loans up to Rs 4 lakh,”said C.K. Verma, general manager, priority lending, Bank of Maharashtra.

The bank also gives concession of up to 0.50 per cent if the student is going to a premier institution, and 0.50 per cent concession is applicable for girls under “Model Education Loan Scheme”. A 0.50 per cent concession is also given for wards of housing loan borrowers of the bank. Bank of Maharashtra has an education loan portfolio of Rs 800 crore with a customer base of 30,490. The bank has shown an absolute growth of Rs 94 crore with 12.11 per cent growth in education loans, year on year. During the current financial year, fresh credit deployment of Rs 155.31 crore has been made by the bank.

Canara Bank also has concessions for meritorious students and girl students. Also, there is a scheme wherein the government pays the entire interest for the educational loan if the annual income of the family is less than 4.5 lakh. “At present, in our bank, the interest for the education loan is 11.3 per cent for loans upto Rs 7 lakh and 11.1 per cent for loans greater than Rs 7 lakh. Almost 2.89 lakh students have availed education loans from us till now, and during the current financial year we have disbursed close to Rs 941 crore in education loans. The loan tenure is generally 5 to 7 years and the students get a one year holiday after their course to start repayment,”Ravindra Bhandary, general manager, priority credit and financial inclusion wing, Canara Bank, told THE WEEK.

In the education loan segment, it needs to be noted that not all branches of a bank may actually offer loans. The borrower would have to visit a particular branch to apply for the education loan. Alternatively, they can apply online through the Vidya Lakshmi portal, which allows them to apply online to up to three banks at a time. “The average ticket size of the education loan in India is approximately Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. The interest rates range from 9.35 per cent to 13.5 per cent on an average, though some lenders may charge as much as 16.5 per cent. The rates depend on the amount of the loan, the tenor, the repayment pattern, whether the loan is secured or unsecured, the institution and course for which the loan has been availed, and the employment and remuneration prospects post course-completion, among other things,”said Shetty.

However, there are characteristic challenges in the education loan segment and there is a good chance of defaults in repayment. Based on publicly available, published data, on an average, banks face approximately 8 per cent default on education loans. However, there are hopes that the CGFSEL will improve the situation considerably. “The main reason for defaulting is due to restricted opportunities after course completion, which happens when the university offering the course is not up to the mark or is unable to attract employers who can pay salaries commensurate with the course fees. So, it is essential that students evaluate their courses, institution, and potential earning capacity post the course before taking an education loan,”said Shetty.

It has also been observed that many engineering students avail such loans and due to a slowdown in the market and lower salaries they are unable to repay the loans. “We have observed that there has been an increase in the number of bad loans in this segment and repayment problems are mainly coming in from the engineering students who are unable to repay due to lack of job opportunities in engineering or because the quantum of remuneration is much lower than their expectations. This has happened only recently as earlier engineering students were able to get handsome remunerations. To deal with default in payment we have provisions to give them some concessions based on a mutual understanding and we also sometimes increase the repayment tenure,”said Bhandary.

Due to defaults, some banks are reluctant to expand their business in this field. “There is a lack of banking awareness and suitable job opportunities upon completion of the course. There is also the lack of a central repository that would have details of all education loans given. Because of this, it has become difficult for banks to track borrowers, especially when student borrowers move to other locations in search of jobs or if student is pursuing his or her education abroad. This is one of the major reasons for the increasing level of non-performing assets in this category, often leading to reluctance in growing this business. At Bank of Maharashtra, the education loan falls under the category of retail advances and our non-performing assets in this category is the lowest,”says Verma.

Irrespective of whether students or parents have an account with a bank, they conduct a complete know-your-customer exercise and due diligence of the student borrower, parents and guardians before sanctioning the loan. Then there is scrutiny of the academic performance, selection on the basis of merit, accreditation of colleges or universities, institutions and courses, etc. Some banks also check the job prospects and the repaying capacity of the student on completion of course and sometimes also take into consideration tangible collateral security.

It is also important that an applicant should be an Indian national and should have a confirmed admission in a college or educational institution while applying for the loan. Also it is important that an applicant should be between the ages of 16 and 35. “Before sanctioning the loan, banks look for the viability of the borrower, family's assets and annual income, the type of the course and reputation of the institute. All lenders have their own list of approved educational institutions and courses in India and abroad for which they would provide a loan. Most banks do not require a collateral for loans up to Rs 4 lakh. For loans greater than Rs 4 lakh, banks would require either a co-borrower, collateral, or both, and would also have a margin. For loans between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh, the bank usually requires a co-borrower, usually the parent of the borrower. The collateral parked with the bank while taking the loan usually takes the form of bank deposits or insurance and house property. At times, banks may ask for a third-party guarantee (guarantor) for higher loan amounts,”explained Shetty.