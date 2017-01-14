A predictable plot, an indestructible hero, brainless villains, tons of expendable goons, girls, guns and vehicles—mix 'em up and voila, you have an action flick right there. xXx: Return of Xander Cage, directed by D.J. Caruso (Eagle Eye, The Salton Sea) is another addition to the mindless action movies made by knitting together all of the above in abundance.



When ‘Pandora’s Box’—a weapon that can unleash global destruction if fallen into wrong hands—gets stolen by a group of mercenaries, extreme sports professional-turned-reckless spy Xander Cage (Vin Diesel), who has been presumed dead but is busy on a thrill-seeking world tour, is called back to retrieve it. He assembles an equally reckless team to go after the dangerous guys led by Donnie Yen's Xiang and Deepika's Serena. A lot of kicks, punches, races, jumps, bad guys who turn good and vice versa later, the world is a safer place because Cage is alive and well.



Boasting of a line of international stars, including Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Tony Jaa and Samuel L. Jackson, Xander's return has everything that the fans of these stars can ever ask for... NOT.



It is just another regular affair for Diesel because, be it Toretto (of Fast & Furious fame) or Xander, he remains the same—shirtless and poker-faced. Jaa and Yen abreast against the world should have been a rare treat to fans of the two. Yet, in this crowded debacle with a poor excuse of a plot, the ass-kicking talents of the duo are hardly used, with Jaa being relegated to the role of a jester. The fast cuts may have saved the day for Diesel (or his body double), but the editors seems to have forgotten that Jaa and Yen, with an impeccable penchant for delivering kicks and punches with grace, don't need the assistance of choppy editing techniques to look convincing.



Adding to the line up of dudes and ladies who jump, run around and rain bullets is Neymar Jr. whose only reason to be in the film could possibly be a promise that when his heydays in the beautiful game are over, he would get to play agent Neymar xXx Jr in the nth spin off of xXx franchise. Yes, he gets to showcase his football skills for a split second, although off field, but if you are a fan, you are better off watching him on field.



Unlike the other actors, rappers and players, roped in to make the return of the straight-faced spy a global event—appealing to people of different races, tastes and likes—the gorgeous Deepika gets a fair share of screen presence after a Catherine Zeta-Jones-like (Entrapment) introduction. While she doesn’t tire by forcing an American accent on us, Deepika delivers her lines as if she is recalling the texts she has learnt by rote. The girl is no stranger to no-brainers, so she could be forgiven for choosing a project that barely offers her an opportunity to showcase her acting prowess on the international platform.



For all the stars who fight each other and team up at will, the film doesn't have a formidable baddie to gloat over. With every (totally expected) twist in the plot, one poorly sketched character after other reveal their evil intentions only to be bumped off by one or the other from team Xander.



Characters who mouth inane lines, mediocre background score, a story line that is as old as the hills and plenty of mindless action are what Xander brings along when he returns. Nonetheless, if you are a diehard Diesel fan who feasts on every addition to the Fast & Furious franchise or if you are willing ignore a guy jacked up on Mountain Dew and Red Bull to see the desi girl's international debut, suspend, nay, completely obliterate your faculty to reason and head to the theatre.



Film: xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Director: D.J. Caruso

Cast: Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Tony Jaa, Samuel L. Jackson

Rating: 1.5/5