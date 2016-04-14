Even after 100 years of Indian cinema, our filmmakers are not yet ready to accept the fact that Indian audience will appreciate good cinema. Director Atlee’s Theri (The Spark) is just another spin off from the nonsensical film factory and there is nothing sparkling about it.

The film has nothing to offer. No catchy numbers, no grooving dance moves, no edge-of-the-seat action sequences, no heart-warming moments.

After a disaster like Puli, audience may have expected Vijay to redeem himself by choosing a good script and delivering an engaging performance. But, unfortunately, he has not.

Theri returns no value to the audience for the time and money they spend watching it. The characterisation of the lead character can be described as a perfect combination of stupidity and arrogance.

The story of IPS officer Vijay Kumar (Vijay) is the most boring cop film you would watch this year. He is sentimental, very sensitive and gets out of the line to punish the guilty, to achieve a sense of personal justice. Basically, it is a case of abuse of power.

Vijay gets into an investigation of a missing girl. Later finds out that she was brutally raped and violated by a gang led by a minister’s son. The honest IPS officer, instead of following the law, abducts, tortures and murders the culprit.

When the minister (Mahendran) approaches Vijay to probe the case and find out who killed his son, Vijay, instead of playing smart, decides to play arrogant. He tells the minister that he is the one who murdered his only son and makes life and revenge easy for the minister.

The minister waits for the right time to strike. Fast forward, Vijay meets Mithra Mithra (Samantha), falls in love and they both have a baby girl soon. One night when everything in their life seems to be just perfect, the minister breaks into the house and kills Vijay’s wife, mother (Raadhika Sarathkumar) and attempts on his baby’s life as well. So predictable.

However, Vjiay manages to escape with his child.

Vijay later goes into hiding and raises his daughter in some place in Kerala to keep her away from all the trouble. But not for long. The minister finds out about Vijay, who is now living under the identity of Joseph Kuruvilla, a father of five-year-old and a harmless bakery owner.

The minister attempts again on Vijay’s daughter’s life, which forces Vijay to come out of his safe house and finish his unfinished business.

And there is nothing much to discuss about this film either.

Do yourself a favour, sit this one out.