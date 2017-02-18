The LEGO Batman Movie review: DC’s ‘comic’ relief

“Who has the coolest gadgets? (Batman!)

Who has the tricked out ride? (Batman!)

Who does the sickest blackflips? (Batman!)

Na na na na na na na na Batman!”

Oh yes, he’s got it all. Because when you’re the greatest (yes, GREATEST) superhero of all time, you have a self-composed rock theme song (that has the above lines as its chorus), nine-pack abs, nicknames for everyone, swooning fans, frustrated nemeses, supercool gadgets, breath-taking reflexes… (need I go on?) But, more importantly, you work alone. And it is that last bit that is the premise of The Lego Batman Movie (since Batman gets to give nicknames, can I call the film TLB, for convenience sake?)

The film is a spin-off of the 2014 The Lego Movie, which is based on the iconic construction toy company. The first film had breathed fresh life into the world of animated films, being self-aware, goofy and downright satirical. Batman played a supporting role in the film and the success of introducing the masked vigilante spurred the makers to create a spin-off even before the actual sequel. Barring references to “master builders”, this Batman instalment has no connection with the first film.

Speaking of references, TLB is a feast for Batman fans, music lovers and seasoned film buffs. Besides that, it caters to an audience so vast, that it works for everyone—the wide-eyed seven-year-old, the excited teenager, the sniggering adult and the I’m-too-old-for-this-shizz-but-it’s-fun veteran. That is, probably, TLB’s second biggest achievement. The first obviously being that they got an animated Batman to embody the awesomeness that is synonymous with the name.

The plot is creatively made to look partly like your regular superhero flick and partly like a fun animated outing. It revolves around a Batman who is everything that fangirls/boys have made of him. He successfully fights crime, but grudgingly learns that he needs a family/team to be happy and successful. Because he “doesn’t do relationships”, he’s not invited to Justice League parties and refuses to accept an emotionally-charged Joker’s claim of the clown being his “greatest enemy”. He also blows raspberries if anybody mentions that Superman is better than him.

While the first film had a galaxy of famous historic and cinematic figures on the good side, this one has the Joker assembling an army of baddies that will leave you in fits of laughter—from Sauron and Lord Voldemort to nearly every Batman villain. Watch out for Bane’s allusions to the Christopher Nolan trilogy and a couple of digs at Marvel comics characters.

The voices are top notch. Will Arnett reprises his role as a Batman, who hates taking off his cowl and doesn’t lose the gruff voice even as the alter ego, Bruce Wayne. Zach Galifianakis dons a vulnerable Joker, Rosario Dawson voices the strong Barbara Gordon, Michael Cera as the over-enthusiastic Dick Grayson/Robin and Ralph Fiennes as a crime-fighting butler Alfred. (It’s a surprise that Fiennes wasn’t asked to voice our baddie You-Know-Who.) Additional voices include Mariah Carey, Conan O’Brien, Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. Even Apple’s Siri is utilised as the voice of the Batcomputer or, as it’s called, ‘Puter'.

The formula, whatever it may be, worked in the first film, and Chris McKay, on his directorial debut, has treated his audience to an extended version of that formula. The humour has the right amounts of silliness, wit, deadpan jokes, satire and even moments of breaking the fourth wall (think Deadpool). But there are few moments in TLB where the film momentarily crosses the line of silliness into absurdity, before getting back on course. This is why this spin-off and the trailer of the upcoming sequel, have subtly hinted that the formula could be mildly losing its sheen, if overdone. It would be a challenge for the relatively new Warner Animated Group to bring in fresh humour and ideas in the instalments to come.

The 3D computer graphics and special effects are executed well, with the stop motion and Lego blocks themes adding to the charm. Even the use of songs and background music enhance the comic touch.

Overall, the film is a fun watch and, like every farcical piece of work, should not be taken too seriously. It has its lulls and moments of overplayed gags, but it provides some relief for DC comics fans. The year 2016 was (arguably) a year of disappointments, with two forgettable ‘blockbusters’—Suicide Squad and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Both films were hodgepodge big-money attempts at catching up with the galloping Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving the DC faithful perplexed. That an animated spinoff had to bring some success to the DC universe makes TLB the film “they [the fans] deserve”, but maybe “not the one they need right now”.

P.S. The only thing that amuses Batman, in the film, is the scene from Jerry Maguire, where Tom Cruise utters the words “You complete me”. Another hint from The Dark Knight, maybe?

P.P.S. In the course of this review, I may have overemphasised the caped crusader’s influence on the film, which, I think, is the general idea the creators tried to convey as well. Or, it could be ‘cause I’m Batman.

Film: The Lego Batman Movie

Director: Chris McKay

Cast: Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Rosario Dawson, Michael Cera

Rating: 4/5