Lethargic horror, minus the creeps

The Conjuring 2 is identical to its predecessor—it has an innocent family, their sufferings in a haunted house and efforts of Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) to solve the case. The film has an inhuman spirit in the costume of a nun and heavy makeup. But be rest assured that it is unlikely to cause you to break into a sweat.

James Wan's film opens with Lorraine going about her business of wandering around in the world of spirits in a house, whose address inspired a book and horror films: 112 Ocean Avenue.

The house she was trying to exorcise had witnessed a mass murder. A family member had gunned down his father, mother and siblings while they were asleep. Lorraine relives the horrific moments of the fateful night and comes to the conclusion that the murderer was under influence of some demonic spell at the time of the incident. It is here that Lorraine runs into a powerful demon that threatens to destroy her family.

A few years later, a family in Enfield part of London is haunted by the spirit of an old man who previously occupied their house. The events that unfold there gets widespread attention of the media. Soon, Lorraine and Ed arrive in Enfield to investigate the case as first responders of the church.

Like in the first film, the filmmakers continue to insist that the film was inspired by “true events” from the investigations of Lorraine and Ed. To bring in credibility, they also show paper clippings, photographs and audio interviews related to the case, when the credits roll.

Even when you are physiologically convinced that it is a “true story” and ready to get scared, there are not enough scenes to make you cower in your seats. The attempts by the ghost to terrify the family are typical of horror films and gets predictable, even as the film progresses at a snail's pace boring you with all the little tricks the old man's ghost pulls out of its hat. However, a revelation towards the end spices up the last 30 minutes of the film.

The romance and the endearing love scenes between Lorraine and Ed and impressive performances by the children come as a consolation, in an otherwise lethargic film.

If you swear by horror films, The Conjuring 2 might disappoint you.

Film: The Conjuring 2

Director: James Wan

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Madison Wolfe, Frances O'Connor, Bonnie Aarons

Rating: 2/5

