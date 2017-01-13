In essence, OK Jaanu is a modern, urban-Indian take on young relationships, driven by individualistic people who believe in living in the present. The trailer makes it look like another run-of-the-mill, cheesy love story (especially with 'Jaanu' in its title), but it has its heart, mind and soul in the right place.



In their first conversation at a wedding, Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Tara (Shraddha Kapoor) realise that the last thing they want to do in their lives is get married. At the outset, they tell each other that they're going to part ways soon—Adi to the US to launch a video game he designed, and Tara to Paris for a course that would boost her career as an architect.



Yet, they find themselves falling in love. But the film is more than their love story. It's also about Adi's paying-guest hosts, Gopi (Naseeruddin Shah) and his wife, Charu (Leela Samson), who has mild Alzhiemer's.



Gopi, initially against the idea of live-in relationships, eventually lets Adi and Tara stay at his house, in one room, as paying guests. Six months go by (almost) happily, until it is time for them to go their respective ways. How are they going to deal with it?



The reason why the film works is because of the solid script, A. R. Rahman's music, Gulzar's writing and beautiful cinematography that has the makings of a classic.



The characters are realistic, and their thoughts and feelings easily connect with the audience. When two young people, with nothing to lose, have fun together and can't get enough, they ask, is this love? When Adi's wiser sister-in-law asks Tara if she's ready to face the day they'll be separated, it dawns on her that they've never thought about such a possibility. When Tara's mother, who considers herself fairly forward-thinking, goes over to Adi's family with a proposal to get them married, she admonishes her mother. While their highs are hearty, fleeting moments of feeling alive and in control, their lows are taken over by fear and stress.



And yet, to Adi and Tara, it is Gopi and Charu's beautiful relationship that keeps them grounded to the reality of what is essential to make love last long. Despite the tragedy of Alzheimer's that looms over their lives, Gopi and Charu still have immense love, respect and gratitude towards each other.



Shraddha is quite charming as the mischievous Tara, while Aditya, with his innocent-looking face and boyish charms is bearable. Their chemistry together looks natural. Shah and Samson bring in the most realistic performances that will melt hearts.



Of course, fans of the Tamil version, O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), will swear by the original, and that might keep them from appreciating this one. Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, with stellar performances by Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen, it quickly became one among the greatest romantic films.



Shaad Ali directs the Hindi version, with the screenplay by Ratnam. Ali, who has worked with Ratnam as an assistant director on films such as Dil Se, Guru and Raavan, also gave us Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. Whether it's Ratnam's influence or his own personal vision, he has definitely come a long way from his Saathiya days.



At times funny, with never a dull moment in the film, there's nothing too clichéd or cringe-worthy in the romance. A refreshing, feel-good story, OK Jaanu is a good watch for the weekend, something you can take your partner or the family out for.



Film: OK Jaanu

Director: Shaad Ali

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Leela Samson

Rating: 3/5