Predictable, yet fun

For those who wonder about the workings of the universe, what if 'The One' behind all this–quite inadvertently actually–was an, uh, acorn-obsessed squirrel from the ice age? The fifth edition of the Ice Age animation series would have you ruminate about it. So, Scrat is back and so is his chase for his beloved oak nut. This time he follows his oak nut across the universe, literally, in an abandoned space-ship. The humorous chaotic chase sequences are set in motion, among many, in the path of a meteor heading towards Earth as the characters from the 2012 sequel– Manfred/Manny (Ray Romano), Ellie (Queen Latifah), Diegeo (Denis Leary), Sid (John Leguizamo) and others–are simply going about their daily lives.

While the woolly mammoth couple, Manny and Ellie, are preparing to cut the apron strings as their daughter, precious Peaches (Keke Palmer) is set to marry her boyfriend, a happy-go-lucky bumbling Julian (Adam DeVine), tigers Diegeo and Shira (Jennifer Lopez) are wondering how to break their image of being a feared couple and have children that mix with others. Sloth Sid has had his heart broken. The golden-hearted, one-eyed weasel, Buck (Simon Pegg), is being chased by a surviving family of dino-birds for messing up their plans of stealing dinosaur eggs till he lands upon an ancient tablet that predicts the end of existence with the landing of an asteroid that is two days away. With astute calculations, Buck decides the only way out is to thwart the course of the asteroid by creating a magnetic field away from the earth. He explains to the rest that every hundred years a churning takes place on earth where the surviving are cleared out to make way for the new.

As they encounter the Geotopians, led by their spiritual guru Shangri Llama (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) living inside a previous asteroid, who practice yoga, acupuncture and swear by the asteroid's crystals to safeguard their youth, the motley herd must come together and learn to collaborate with their worst enemies in the interest of safe-guarding their children's future and their own present.

With a run time of around 90 minutes, the plot is sadly predictable. However, watch out for the hilarious antics of Ellie's brothers, Crash and Eddie (Seann William Scott and Josh Peck), and the mawkish love stories between the pairs.

It may be a good idea to screen such animations for a gathering of peace leaders, scientists or political experts. Who knows the light-hearted perspective might help them to momentarily put aside the grand intellectual complexities of how to solve the world's problems and actually connect back to the basics of human existence.

Film: Ice Age: Collision Course

Director: Mike Thurmeier

Cast: Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Simon Pegg, Jennifer Lopez, Queen Latifah

Rating: 3/ 5

