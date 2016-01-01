Straight out of the nineties

Visually impaired Jenny (Kajal Aggarwal) bumps into a former mixed martial art fighter, Sooraj (Randeep Hooda) at the security guard cabin of a garage in Kuala Lumpur where he works as a night guard. Her disability hasn’t left her broken or reliant. She is strong, employed as a crafts teacher and can take care of herself except that she is hooked on to a Hindi soap opera, Main Bindiya Tere Maathe Ki. Jenny prefers watching with an old guard in his cabin. It is during one of these daily TV sessions that she discovers Sooraj instead of the old man and learns that he has replaced him.

While you are still thinking why Jenny comes to watch the soap at the garage, the film moves forward with dashes of romantic beginnings sans any sparks. Soon, Sooraj’s past life is established—a bit with flashes of his dreams (a burning man and a car meeting with an accident) and a lot when he recounts what happened to him to his coach (Mamik) and because of which he disappeared for three years and gave up boxing. However, he is wheedled into boxing again when he realises that he is responsible for Jenny’s condition and she can be cured with the transplant of cornea from the US.

A story of love, loss and redemption, the film is a loose adaptation of the Korean drama, Always. Actor-turned-director Deepak Tijori, who has earlier directed forgettable films like OOPS!, Tom, Dick and Harry and Fareb, doesn’t quite succeed even with this one. While he gets most of the boxing ring sequences right, the same cannot be said about the romantic ones.

As a brooding boxer, Randeep Hooda does full justice to the role. He is a delight to watch when he is in the ring packing a few punches, even when you know that it would have looked much better if the production value was upped.

However, as a lover boy he, too, lacks the passion. As far as Aggarwal is concerned, she is not very convincing playing a visually impaired girl, neither is she able to add up to the romantic drama in a film riding on a romantic plot.

The scenic Kuala Lumpur has been well-captured in the film. The songs are decent, though the background music gets too loud at times. But thank god for it because that’s the only thing pumping some energy in the otherwise dull film.

Film: Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

Director: Deepak Tijori

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Kajal Aggarwal, Yuri Suri, Mamik

Rating: 2/5

