Cliched storyline, but watch it for Varun Dhawan

Tum Munna bhai hogey, lekin main circuit nahi hun...tum Batman hogey, lekin main birdman nahi hun...tum hero hogey, lekin ab toh main bhi hero hun. Err... this is what Junaid (Varun Dhawan) tells Kabir (John Abraham) somewhere in their latest release, Dishoom—a buddy-cop drama—based along the lines of Dhoom. With this dialogue, Dhawan, a relatively new entrant in the industry, establishes himself as the hero of the film, which is directed by his elder brother, Rohit Dhawan.

Film after film, the younger Dhawan has entertained everybody in the most sincere manner. In this film, too, he charms you with his perfect comic timing and irreverent expressions, even with not-so-cool dialogues. As far as Abraham is concerned, he seems lost at times, with a few expressionless scenes.

The film opens “somewhere in the middle-east”, with the cops on the lookout for a missing Viraj (Saqib Salem). Soon, the story shifts to a day earlier where India is playing a semifinal match against Sri Lanka. Viraj, who took India into the final with his extraordinary batting, is the hero of the match. India is supposed to play Pakistan in the final two days later. However, Viraj is held hostage by a fanatic fan and a video footage is sent across to the officials. The Ministry Of External Affairs is at work now. Based visibly on the real-life image of Sushma Swaraj (known for going out of the way to help needy Indians abroad), Mona Ambegaonkar’s character assigns the job to Kabir Shergill, a cop from the Special Task Force in Delhi.

Kabir reaches Dubai without bag and baggage, with only a “deodorant” to rescue the cricketing hero. He needs a guide to carry out the operation and takes rookie Junaid Ansari—who has been useless to the Dubai Police—under his wings. The duo sets on their task only to realise there is more to the kidnapping.

Jacqueline Fernandez as a pick-pocket, Parvati or Pakeezah, is convincing mostly as their aide. One by one, the cameo appearances are introduced, the best being of Akshay Kumar, “who doesn’t love girls” at all. He is over-the-top but funny at the same time with his man-bun, waxed legs and a skirt. Vijay Raaz as Khabri Chacha, too, is good in the small role that he appears in.

While the premise of the story is convincing, somewhere along the two hours, it becomes dreary, especially in the second half. Akshaye Khanna, who has made a comeback to the big screen after a considerable break, as Wagah (a name symbolising a thing from neither here, nor there) is good in parts as a villain. Though, he, too, loses track somewhere through the film.

What strikes, however, are the action scenes that are slick and even funny at times. The dialogues, written by Hussain Dalal, are good but could have been much better. Some dialogues referring to popular persons or popular films may play well with the audience because of relativity factor. Sample this: Jaise Newton ko gravity mil gayee ho or PK ko spaceship ka remotewa mil gaya ho or agar Lagaan ke gaon waalon ke paas ye app hota (a reference to a weather app) toh unko aasmaan me dekh kar gaana nahi gaana padta.

But, much of the plot and even the sub-plots are underdeveloped and that’s where the film loses its charm. Even with some peppy numbers, composed by Pritam, it’s not as close to elder Dhawan’s debut Desi Boyz. But, if you want a masala entertainer, go watch Dishoom.

Film: Dishoom

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Cast: Varun Dawan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshaye Khanna

Rating: 3/5

