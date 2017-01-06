Allied review: Love in times of war

Set against the backdrop of the global war that killed millions, and came to be rendered as the deadliest conflict in history that divided the opposing camps into Allies (that turned into United Nations) and Axis (Germany, Japan, Italy), comes this love story of a Royal Canadian Air Force intelligence officer Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) and French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Marion Cotillard).

The rather attractive leads meet in Casablanca on a mission to assassinate the German ambassador, posing as a very-much-in-love husband and wife. Little do they know that play acting will turn into reality. A day before the fateful assignment they consummate the enormous strain of an unknown tomorrow in a passionate encounter in the middle of a desert storm.

The operation is successful, the duo survive and Vatan takes her with him to Hampstead. They marry and settle down, despite a warning from his colleague that 'marriages made on the field never survive'. The true test of their love comes when the special operations executive order a 'blue dye' operation where Beausejour is suspected to be a German spy. If found to be true, the procedure is that Vatan must kill his own wife or he would be hanged for treason. Vatan then launches on his own mission to find out the truth. Does love manage to conquer all?

The restrained performances by Pitt and Cotillard make this 125-minutes film a fairly engaging one. Cotillard, especially, manages to play the spy whose eyes give nothing away, while Pitt conveys the stinging emotive parts well. The passion and sensitivity between the two see-saw out well, too.

However, for the idea of tenderness of a young couple's flaring love caught in the vastness of a raging world war, the film doesn't paint the canvas as deep and large as one would have wanted or expected from a theme like this. For instance, the part where Beausejour delivers her baby, Anna, under the sky with full-blown aerial warfare over them tides over too quickly and a little unconvincingly.

If you are in a mood for a romantic thriller where you can allow a few tears to roll down or let the heart flutter a little, then Allied is for you.

Film: Allied

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard

Rating: 3/5