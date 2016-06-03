A house full of chaos

Love is blind. Wish we were, too. Love is mute. A power button, instead of a mute button, would have been more helpful. Love is crippled. So was the film. Housefull 3, the third instalment of the Housefull franchise, stays true to its DNA—mindless mayhem masquerading as romantic comedy.

Batuk Patel (Boman Irani), a wealthy businessman in London, is a proud father of three “cultured” ladies, Ganga (Jacqueline Fernandez), Yamuna (Lisa Haydon) and Saraswati (Nargis Fakhri). The catch, however, is that he doesn't want to get them married. But, expectedly, they are already in love with Sandy (Akshay Kumar), Teddy (Riteish Deshmukh) and Bunty (Abhishek Bachchan), respectively. Much against their father's wishes and attempts, the ladies find a way to bring their boyfriends under the same roof. One ends up as blind, another mute and the last one crippled, and the cat-and-mouse game begins.

Enter Urja Nagre (Jackie Shroff), a yesteryear Mumbai don, who has a score to settle, and the lead trio are forced to take each other's places. Add his three “boys”—read villains—whom he wants to get married to the three beauties, and we know where it is heading.

One of the lead actors said in an interview before the release of the film that “you should let the comedy happen instead of trying to make it happen”. Words of wisdom, which the lyricists-turned-scriptwriters-turned-filmmakers duo Sajid-Farhad seem to have failed to grip. So, what we have is absolute no-brainers like English-to-Hindi translations ('Let's hangout' becomes 'Chalo, bahar latakthe hain', 'Take a chill pill' becomes 'Thandi wali dava kha lo', 'Once upon a time' becomes 'Ghadi ke upar', to quote a few!), short forms like BHK (Baye haath ka khel) and WTF (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) and Irani's one-liners, competing against each other to make the audience ROFL! The film takes a swipe at racial discrimination against Indians in the west, but, ironically, ends up mocking and stereotyping the black people.

The usual suspects of the franchise—Akshay, Boman, Riteish, Jacqueline—have their moments in the nimbu ki roshni ('limelight', silly!) but the rib-tickling instances are too few and far between. Akshay, one must admit, has the best lines and has a 'double role', too.

The less said about the music, the better. A couple of them are... er, groovy, but when the songs go Pyar ki maa ki aaj pooja karni hain (We will worship love's mom today) and Naachenge saari saari raat taang uthake (We will dance the whole night, with a leg raised), there's nothing you can do but to pray it gets over soon or use the time for a loo break, like I did.

That Housefull (2010) and Housefull 2 (2012) minted over Rs 100 crore proves that there are takers for this genre, too. And there's no reason to believe that Housefull 3 won't cross the Rs 100-crore barrier, too. Sigh. Forgive me Father, for I, too, have sinned by contributing to it.

Film: Housefull 3

Directors: Sajid-Farhad

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Lisa Haydon, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff

Rating: 2/5

