Yellow carded!

There are heroes, stars and then there are the extras. In politically correct terms, they are referred to as character actors. Minions—cute as a button as they may be—they will always be extras. You need a little more substance to be a character actor. To have a whole film rest on their tiny little yellow shoulders is like expecting Salman Khan to go through a film without a fight scene. It is just too much. Even for these bright yellow creatures with helium-inhaled voices.

For a plot, Minions has little to offer. Minions have served bosses from the beginning of time and now they need a new master. It has been a while since they have been gainfully employed and now it has dampened their bright yellow spirits. So, Kevin, much taller than an average minion, decides to venture out into the world to change this boss-less status. He is accompanied by perpetually hungry Stuart and Bob, a wide-eyed simpleton.

After a trek, they finally find their dream employer—the super evil villainess Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock’s voice), who is twisted and ruthless but wants to be a princess. A real one. So, the three must steal the crown of the Queen of England.

Sure, they are cute, they are adorable, but there is only so much they can do to captivate you. And it wears off fast like a Breezer high. If you are expecting a Despicable Me, you will be disappointed. There is really no story. It is slapstick, predictable and not so funny. There is no friendship, no real humour—except a few laugh-out moments when the Queen smacks them yelling “Gentlemen do not steal’’ while they try and make off with her crown. But, for the most, you miss the substance of Gru. There is no warm, fuzzy and heart-warming moment and no real conflict.

Film: Minions

Directors: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Allison Janney, Steve Coogan

Rating: 2.5

