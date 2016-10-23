Twist and gain

The trunk has multi-dimensional movements. It can bend forward, sideward, backward and can also twist. Sometimes, it is beneficial to combine some of these movements. Here is a simple technique to accomplish forward bending along with twisting. The exercise is beneficial for the muscles of the lower back, the abdominal organs, legs and arms.

METHOD:

* Keep two chairs facing each other (distance between chairs can be adjusted to suit flexibility).

* Sit upright on one of the chairs.

* Raise right leg and keep it on the chair in front.

* Stretch the right heel (toes towards the knee), pull the knee cap and tighten the thigh muscles.

* Align the right heel, knee and hip in line.

* Press the left foot on the floor.

* Gently lean forward from the hips, stretch right hand and hold the left side of the chair in front.

* While gripping the chair, lift navel and chest up.

* Do not hunch the back.

* Hold the top rib of the chair with the left hand and gently twist the trunk.

* Slowly move the left hand as far behind as possible on the top rib.

* While retaining the grip, intensify the forward bend and twist.

* Stay in the posture for 20-30 seconds with slow and deep breathing.

* Release the grip and come up.

* Fold the right leg and change side.

* Repeat and relax.