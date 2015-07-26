Tough torso

The trunk muscles are held mainly by the pelvic girdle (hip girdle) and pectoral girdle (shoulder girdle). As a host of muscles support the spinal column between these two girdles, the stability of these muscles is very important. Here is a posture, using a stability ball, that is beneficial for the trunk muscles.

Method:

* Take a stability ball of appropriate size.

* Sit on your heels with the stability ball behind you.

* Go on all fours with the right foot on the ball.

* Ensure the trunk is nearly parallel to the floor and arms perpendicular to the floor.

* Press the palms down with fingers pointing forward.

* Gently raise the left leg and place it on the ball.

* Keep the feet about 6 inches apart and straighten both legs.

* Hold the ball in place with the feet.

* Stay for about five seconds with slow breathing.

* Flex the knees, raise the hips as you roll the ball towards the arms.

* While rolling the ball try to minimise the sideward sway.

* Stay for about five seconds with slow breathing.

* Extend the knees, lower the hips as you roll the ball away.

* Repeat this process two to four times.

* Slowly descend and relax.