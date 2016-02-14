Stretch for the upper back

The upper back is intrinsically connected to the shoulder and the neck. It also holds the rib cage, which houses the heart and the lungs. Stretching this region is beneficial for the upper back, shoulders and neck. Here is a technique of shoulder extension that is beneficial for the shoulder complex, including the shoulder blade, the neck muscles, chest and muscles of the ribs.

This is done with the help of a facilitator.

Method:

* Lie down in prone position on a yoga mat.

* Stretch both arms back.

* Facilitator to kneel down with knees apart, holding a belt/rope.

* Practitioner to raise arms to hold the belt with both hands.

* Facilitator gently pulls the belt back so that the practitioner’s arms are straight. Facilitator pulls the belt and also rises.

* Practitioner lifts chest.

* Facilitator gently increases the load by moving the trunk back.

* Practitioner to stretch arms, feet, and tighten the calf and buttock muscles.

* Stay for about 30 seconds with slow deep breathing.

* Facilitator to gently lower the belt.

* Practitioner to release the grip and relax.